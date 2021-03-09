Elizabeth "Betty" F. James

Oct. 3, 1944 - Mar. 4, 2021

SALEM - Elizabeth "Betty" F. James, 76, of Salem, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital. Born October 3, 1944 in Richford, VT, she was the daughter of the late Elwin and Glendora (Pollender) Blair.

Betty attended Cambridge Central School and worked at various companies in the area such as Joseph's Restaurant in Glens Falls, Sherwood Medical in Argyle, Angio Dynamics in Argyle and Steininger's Restaurant in Salem. Betty cared for many people in the Salem area where she met many friends over the years.

Betty was an active member of the Hebron United Presbyterian Church. She loved baking and was known for her famous homemade rolls. Betty loved flowers and cardinals which she enjoyed watching and feeding. She and her husband loved going to New Hampshire to watch the moose. They also took many trips to Maine.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a son, John Dutcher; sisters, Gail Wood and Joyce Taft; step-sons, Eugene James, Jr. and Matthew James; a step-grandson, Scott Palmer, Jr.

Betty is survived by her husband of 40 years, Eugene James whom she married July 3, 1980; her children: Melvin (Mary) Dutcher of Kingsbury, Bernard (Martina) Dutcher of Fort Edward, Gordon (Barbara) Dutcher of Gansevoort and Mike (Melody) Dutcher of Queensbury; step-daughters: Verna Palmer of Whitehall, Rene Lafrancis of Whitehall and Alzona Gilbert of Hudson Falls; also survived by 2 sisters: Ruby (Floyd) Hafner of Weir, NH and Linda Watson of Bennington; 16 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a special aunt, Reba of Richford, VT.

Calling hours will be from 1-3 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem. A service will begin at 3 p.m. with Rev. Laura Mitchell officiating.

Masks are required and social distancing must be observed. With COVID guidelines, 40 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time.

Interment will take place at a later date in Oakwood Cemetery in Granville.

To join the service via zoom, connect with this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85120946390? pwd=MXFCSmEvd0JWTldSMHA2eEFkNGhOUT09 Meeting ID: 851 2094 6390 Passcode: 676497

Memorial contributions in memory of Betty may be made to Hebron United Presbyterian Church to support Betty's family, 3153 County Route 30, Salem, NY 12865.

