Elizabeth A. Kane

May 15, 1938 – Feb. 27, 2021

QUEENSBURY - She would tell you to call her "Betty". She passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in her hometown of Queensbury, NY. Betty was born in Ashley, PA on May 15, 1938 to Mildred and Andrew Kacik.

She graduated from St. Mary's High School in 1956, and subsequently graduated as a registered nurse from Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Scranton, PA. She later went on to earn a Master of Public Administration Degree from Fairleigh Dickinson University.

She will be desperately missed by her husband of 62 years, Gerald J. Kane. After meeting on a blind date, Betty's mother assured her that "he was the one". She was proven correct when they married on January 24, 1959. The couple lived in Colts Neck, NJ before moving to Queensbury, NY. They have four children: Gerald Kane, Jr. with his wife Rhonda, Diane Moore with her husband Richie, Paul Kane, and Michael Kane with his wife Holly.

Betty had a passion for babies and invested the majority of her career working in Labor and Delivery at Riverview Hospital in Red Bank, NJ, eventually becoming the Director of Nursing. Her greatest pride was leading the establishment of a new L&D Unit. After retiring from Riverview, she continued in nursing as a case manager for First Option Healthcare, and she indulged in her passion as the Director of Open Arms Pregnancy Center in Glens Falls.

She doted on her grandchildren: Gerald, Jr.'s children: Brian, Jennifer, Daniel, and Michael; and his stepchildren: David Nelson, Dustin Morehouse, and Mackenzie Edmister; Diane's daughter Mackenzie Moore; Paul's children: Neil and Leila; and Michael's children: Alexander with his wife Kelly, David, and Darian. She spoiled her step-great-grandchildren from afar: Kinleigh, Vivian, Heighton, and Esme, with Jaycee pre-deceasing her.

Betty was sharp, quick-witted, and approached life with both intensity and joy. Those who knew her frequently commented about what a great lady she was; her children were proud to be known as "One of Betty's Kids". Neither her children nor her grandchildren could ever match her at Jeopardy!

A live-streamed mass and memorial will be held at Our Lady of the Annunciation in Queensbury on Monday, March 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. There will be an additional celebration of Betty's life for family and friends to be scheduled in the future when travel and gatherings have no restrictions. You can honor her memory with a donation to Open Door Mission using https://opendoor-ny.org/ways-to-give.

Burial will follow at the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville, NY.

There are no calling hours scheduled.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury.