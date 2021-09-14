Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Elizabeth Ellen Langer
1929 - 2021
BORN
1929
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Elizabeth Ellen Langer

July 29, 1929 - Sept. 11, 2021

OSWEGO – Elizabeth Ellen Langer, 92, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2021, at Morningstar Residential Care Center in Oswego.

Born July 29, 1929 in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Anna (Thompson) Dickinson.

In May 31, 1948, Betty married Edwin Langer.

For many years she worked as a bookkeeper for Harris Stores in Hudson Falls and Pulaski.

Betty enjoyed crocheting and playing bingo.

Besides her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband, Edwin; her son, Thomas; her brothers: Frederick, Kenneth, Gerald; and her sisters: Dorothy and Virginia.

Survivors include her sons, David and his wife, Georgette, Richard and his wife, Lee, and Jeffery and his wife, Lacole; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; her sister, Carol; her sister-in-law Loretta, and her daughter-in-law, Sandra.

A graveside service will be conducted 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Moss Street Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

Arrangements are under the direction of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Moss Street Cemetery
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carleton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Rest In Peace my friend. You will be missed.
Lee
September 15, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results