Elizabeth Lennox
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

Elizabeth (Bette) Lennox

June 25, 1930 - Feb. 28, 2021

GANSEVOORT - Elizabeth (Bette) Lennox, 90, of Gansevoort, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, February 28, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born June 25, 1930 on Staten Island, NY, she was the daughter of the late William and Anne (Cassidy) Massa.

She graduated from Allegheny College, Meadville, PA in 1951, a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority.

Bette married Rondell Lennox on Staten Island on June 21, 1952 and shortly after moved to Gansevoort in 1954.

She began her long teaching career with the South Glens Falls School District teaching 7th grade English for over 25 years. Her students may remember

"Good, better, best,

Never let it rest,

Until your good is your better,

And your better is your best."

Throughout her life she enjoyed reading, swimming, golfing, horseback riding, traveling, the ocean, and her many pets, most recently her cat, Tobias.

Bette was predeceased by her parents; her husband, Ron; her sister, Anne Evans of PA.

Left to cherish her memory include her son, William Lennox, and his wife, Brigid; her daughter, Elizabeth Mark, and her husband, Richard, all of Gansevoort. She was the extremely proud grandmother of Chelsea Lennox, and her husband, Joakim Lund Andersen, of Arlington, VA, Zachary Lennox, and his fiancee, Rachel Kenyon, of Clifton Park. She also leaves behind her numerous friends.

Due to the current pandemic, there are no calling hours. A Celebration of Bette's life will be held when conditions permit.

A special thank you to the amazing staff in Tower 2 at Glens Falls Hospital, especially Dr. Biasetti, Elaine, Nadir, Christie, and Chelsey for their compassion and care during this past week.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Bette's memory can be made to Crandall Library, 251 Glen Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801 or to Heifer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202 or online at https://www.heifer.org/give/giving-in-honor.html.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To view Bette's Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with you at this time. There is no loss like the loss of a mother...Your mom had a presence like no other... She touched the lives of many & will be missed by all, I´m sure. I have many memories of our childhood & good times our families shared. Sending love your way.
Patti Hicks
March 4, 2021
Blessings of peace and love as she enters her next chapter, all my love to my favorite people she left behind. Peace love and light
Chris Masi Sid Skye
March 2, 2021
Condolences to her family. Her family will be happy to know that the message of Good Better Best still is on repeat in my head and I share it with my kids! So happy she touched my life!
Kathleen Alonzo-Kerber
March 2, 2021
So sorry for your loss, my Dad much respect for your Mom
Donna Keays Skip's daughter
March 2, 2021
Bette was a cherished friend. I spent 24 years swimming with her at the YMCA. So many memories! I loved her dearly. She will be missed.
Donna ODonnell
March 2, 2021
