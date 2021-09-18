Menu
Elizabeth A. Robinson
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
11 Lafayette Street
Queensbury, NY

Elizabeth A. Robinson

July 25, 1943 - Sept. 14, 2021

QUEENSBURY - Elizabeth A. Robinson, 78, of Queensbury Pl., passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, after a short illness.

A loving wife and mother, Elizabeth was born in Somerville, NJ on July 25, 1943, the daughter of the late Elizabeth A. Izzo and Anthony J. Fargnoli.

She graduated from Queensbury High School and Adirondack Community College and was retired from her career as a stylist and manager of the JC Penney Salon in Aviation Mall.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Patrick of Queensbury; her sons: Chris and Tom of Vernon, CT; as well as her sisters (and their spouses): Sandra Corlew (Roger) of Argyle and Gina Prindle (Alan) of Queensbury; as well as her in-laws (and their spouses); Helen Girard (Gerald), Linda Dewey (Joseph), Joseph (Bonnie), Tim and Tracy (Joanne).

No calling hours or funeral will be held, and the burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 18, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Baker Funeral Home - Queensbury
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Dear Gina & Family What a beautiful soul Cookie was she leaves behind so many memories and a legacy of love may this bring you comfort at this time. Brian & Michelle Washburn
michelle washburn
Family
September 23, 2021
Betty was my hairdresser for probably over 20 years before I moved to NC. She also gave first haircuts to my two children! She was always pleasant and helpful and I missed her after I moved. My sympathies to your family.
Brenda Teagle
September 18, 2021
I am deeply saddened to hear about your loss she was a sweet lady. May she Rest In Peace I went to Hair dressing school with her many moons ago
Stephanie
School
September 18, 2021
Betty was a good friend, coworker and all around great person. I learned a lot from her, she was always available for all my crazy questions. Betty was a great mentor! We laughed a lot and had some fun times. Rest In Peace! You will be missed!
Barbara Forkin
Work
September 17, 2021
Betty was the best boss!! She went out of her way to help me not just at work, but in my personal life too. So many fun memories.
Rest in Peace Betty.
sandy condon
Coworker
September 17, 2021
