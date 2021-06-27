Elizabeth Ann Singleton

July 5, 1944 – May 11, 2020

GLENS FALLS – Elizabeth "Beth" Ann Singleton, 75, passed away after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease on Monday, May 11, 2020. She died peacefully in the presence of family and friends.

Born in Glens Falls, NY on July 5, 1944, Beth was the daughter of Loren William Singleton and Julia Madeline Singleton (Breen). She shared the same birthday, and a love of popcorn with her Dad, while she shared the enjoyment of hosting holiday gatherings and gardening with her Mom.

Beth was raised, and lived most of her life in Glens Falls. She graduated from St. Mary's Academy High School in 1962 and was a proud Kerry Blue cheerleader. She cherished the lifelong friends she made at SMA. She went on to obtain an Associate's Degree in Dental Hygiene from the University of Pennsylvania in 1964. After graduating from UPenn, Beth moved to Boston with friends and often joyfully recounted their adventures. The fond memories she had of growing up in Glens Falls, the summers spent at Cleverdale on Lake George, and her years in Philadelphia and Boston were very special to her and stayed with her even as her disease progressed.

In addition to Glens Falls, Beth lived many places throughout her life including Honolulu, HI; St. Louis, MO; Guelph, Ontario, Canada; and Holden, MA. She had two daughters, Kristen and Kate, while living in Canada and moved back to her hometown of Glens Falls in 1978 to raise her girls. She found her dream farmhouse where she'd live for over 40 years, enjoying the beautiful pond, the abundant wildlife, and cultivating her extensive gardens. She shared this peaceful setting with her precious pets.

Beth's house was open to all and the backdrop for hours of laughter with friends, lively debates, celebrations of momentous occasions, and many holiday gatherings including her famous annual Christmas Eve party.

More recently Beth shared her natural oasis with the four grandsons who adored her and who all loved to visit Grammy's house. These boys were the great recipients of her lifelong passion for children's literature as she loved to read to each of them, helping them discover new worlds through books. She also taught them to garden, passing down her technique for planting geraniums, and even managed to convince squirming toddlers that sitting at the table and watching out the window for colorful birds was an exciting game.

Beth is survived by her two daughters: Kristen Haviland and her husband, David Sierra, of San Rafael, CA and Kate Haviland and her husband, Edo Berger, of Boston, MA; four grandsons: Zachary Sierra, Theodore Sierra, Elan Haviland-Berger and Noah Haviland-Berger. She is survived by two siblings: Julie Saiki of Albuquerque, NM and Maryann Rimoin of Los Angeles, CA; her lifelong friend, Pamela Dougherty; and her beloved nieces and nephew. She is predeceased by her parents and her younger sister, Ellen Singleton.

A celebration of Beth's life will be held on July 5, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at her home at 258 East Sanford St. in Glens Falls. The Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 in St. Mary's Catholic Church of Glens Falls starting at 11 a.m. with a eulogy to be delivered by Kristen and Kate Haviland, Beth's daughters, before the Mass begins. A burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Beth's family asks that you make a donation in her name to Crandall Library in Glens Falls (www.crandalllibrary.org). She would take great pride in having her legacy carry on through cultivating the love of books in children.