Ella Pauline (Blanchard) Gauvin

June 7, 1929 - Feb. 9, 2021

RAQUETTE LAKE - Ella Pauline (Blanchard) Gauvin, 91, passed away February 9, 2021 shortly before meeting her newborn great-grandson, Julian Burke. She was beloved by her family and all who knew her. Born on June 7, 1929, to Ernest and Lavina Blanchard.

She married Gordon Gauvin in 1946 and had three children: Paula (Martin III) Harr, Holly (Louis) Burke and Gordy (deceased). Ella and Gordon divorced in 1964. She married again to Dayton Cleaveland some time afterwards. After his death, she re-married Gordon.

Grandchildren include: Melissa Harr, Martin Harr IV, Aimee Woodhouse, Ashley Forlie, Jee-Eun Burke and Ben Burke. Great-grandchildren are: Sherene Scott, Taylor Fedor, Alexius Harr, Martin Harr V, Lauren, Hannah, and Ethan Woodhouse, as well as Johnathan and Alexander Forlie and Julian Burke. She also had two great great-grandchildren: Liam and Oliver Scott.

Stepchildren include: Nancy Schmaeh, Jan Najoukas, Carol Darling (deceased), Linda Rodger, and Dayton Cleaveland, Jr. She also leaves behind a beloved sister, Irene Bourdeau; and brother, Ronald Blanchard; along with many nieces and nephews.

Ella lived a long and productive life; healthy right up to several days before her death. Her greatest joy was cooking for her family and friends, caring for her plants, knitting, crocheting, and keeping her home, along with caring for Suzie, her faithful poodle.

Burial will be at the Blue Mt. Lake Cemetery in the Spring. There will be no service or calling hours.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.