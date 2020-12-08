Ellen G. Abrahamson

Sept. 26, 1935 - Dec. 7, 2020

ARGYLE - It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Ellen G. Abrahamson, 85, on Monday, December 7, 2020, at Fort Hudson Nursing Home. Born on September 26, 1935 in Fort Edward, she was the daughter of the late Garland and Grace (Smith) Walsh.

Ellen grew up in Fort Edward and graduated from Hudson Falls High School. After graduation she attended The Child's Hospital in Albany where she obtained a degree in nursing. She was employed by the Pediatric Care Unit at Glens Falls Hospital, then she moved to El Centro, CA where she continued her employment in nursing. Ellen then returned to New York where she worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Harold Archambault.

On a blind date with Richard and Pat Abrahamson on December 31, 1963 she met Donald Abrahamson. They were married by October 10, 1964 and spent their years together on the family farm in Argyle where they raised their six children. While their children were attending Argyle Central School Ellen was very involved in their lives and supportive of any and all of the activities they participated in. She was well known for her involvement in the community and for her dedication to the school as the advisor for the cheerleading team and her many hours volunteering at her children's events. She was a continuing supporter on the bleachers and in the audience at the events for both her children and grandchildren. She was a personal cheerleader for her grandchildren no matter the occasion. Whether it be on the sidelines of the volleyball or basketball court or in the audience of a school play she was someone who could be relied on to be there to support the ones she loved.

As a woman who was always involved and on the go, she continued to show her support in the community even after her children were grown. She rekindled her high school friendships volunteering with the Hudson Falls Alumni. Ellen then began a new career at the Sheridan Catheter where her caring personality created lifelong friendships. Her volunteering continued with the Fort Hudson Auxiliary and her membership in the Red Hat Society.

Ellen was a creative woman who was passionate about knitting sweaters, hats, and stuffed animals in her free time. She was well known for her delicious recipes and could always be relied upon to create a home cooked meal that had everyone clearing their plates.

Besides her parents Ellen was predeceased by her brothers-in-law: William Selfridge and Richard Abrahamson.

Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 56 years, Donald; and their children: Faith (Mike) Higgins, Terry (Cheryl) Abrahamson, John (Sue) Abrahamson, Brian (Julie) Abrahamson, Julie (Marty) Bishop, and Amy (Kenny) Aubrey; their daughter-in-law Helen Deyette and her husband Tom. In addition, her grandchildren; Justin, Josh, Matthew, Michael, Ryan, Kailynn, Jenna, Kristopher, Heather, Autumn, Anna, Eric, Lindsey, Lesley, Alaura, Aimee, Alyssa; and several great-granchildren. As well as Ellen's sisters: Joan (Pete) Hartzog, Ruth (Daryl) Fish, Mary Jane (Lynn) Manz, Shirley Selfridge, Gail (Larry) Varney; and her brother Garland (Lucy) Walsh II; sister-in-law Pat Abrahamson. Finally, a special Aunt Virginia Smith; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to the COVID restrictions, a private service will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fort Hudson Foundation (forthudson.com) or 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

We would like to thank our Fort Hudson family for the loving care they gave Mom and Dad during Mom's stay. There are too many of you to name individually but we love and will miss you all. Your dedication to both our parents means more than you will ever know. We would also like to thank Pat and Jen from Saratoga Community Hospice. The care you gave mom during the time we could not be there gave us peace.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. For online condolences and to view Ellen's Book of Memories, Please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.