Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ellen W. Lewza
FUNERAL HOME
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
82 Broadway
Fort Edward, NY

BALLSTON SPA -

Ellen W. Lewza, 91, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the paper.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Apr. 19, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.