BALLSTON SPA -

Ellen W. Lewza, 91, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022, with her loving family by her side.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at St. Mary's Church, 167 Milton Ave, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

Rite of Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

A full obituary will appear in Wednesday's edition of the paper.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.