Ellen (Tallon) Maye

Aug. 22, 1939 - Oct. 6, 2021

SCHENECTADY - Ellen (Tallon) Maye, 82, passed away in the early morning of October 6, 2021 at her home.

Ellen was born on August 22, 1939. She was the first child of Francis Anthony and Catherine Bernadette (Benjamin) Tallon. She was born at the Richmond Memorial Hospital in New York City.

Ellen was raised in Glens Falls, where she made many lifelong friends and graduated from Glens Falls High School.

She made a career as an Accountant for many local car dealerships in the area. Later in life, she worked at Ellis Hospital until her retirement in 2017.

Ellen was a communicant of St. Paul the Apostle Church and a proud member of the Lady's Ancient Order of the Hibernians, Schenectady.

Ellen was the full embodiment of a true, Irish, Catholic woman: strong, loyal, faithful and eternally witty. Her faith was unwavering. Ellen lived life on her terms. She loved her family and friends deeply and was always up for a good laugh and new adventures - one of those adventures took her to Ireland!

Ellen was a true inspiration on how to age with eloquence, beauty and grace. Her strength, love, and outspokenness will be remembered and cherished by all who knew her.

Ellen was the proud mom of four sons and grandmother to five grandchildren. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family.

She is survived by her sons: David (Suzanne) Maye of Fort Edward, Robert (Leslie) Maye of Glastonbury, CT, Timothy Maye of Schenectady and Thomas Maye of Glens Falls; her sister, Pat Tallon of Hudson Falls; her five grandchildren: Skylar Sipowicz of Hudson Falls, Kathryn, Robert, Laura and Alyson Maye of CT; and many nieces, nephews, cousins; and friends.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Griswold Funeral Home, 1867 State Street, Schenectady.

Funeral services will begin at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 2777 Albany Street, Schenectady.

Interment will take place on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

For online condolences, please visit sbfuneralhome.com.