Ellis Leonard Mattison

May 1, 1938 - Dec. 17, 2020

HUDSON FALLS - Ellis Leonard Mattison, Sr., 82, of Gansevoort, passed away on December 17, 2020 in Granville. He passed away due to the progression of congestive heart failure. He will be greatly missed, he was a kind soul. Ellis was born in Hudson Falls, NY to Melvina and William Mattison on May 1, 1938.

He married Joyce Brileya on June 21, 1980. He was a veteran and served in the Navy from June 1955-August 1957, he received the Navy Good Conduct Medal November 17, 1956. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, drives to Vermont, vacations in Maine, and more recently trips to Delaware and Maryland. In retirement he enjoyed good company, peaceful drives, word searches, checkers, puzzles and ice cream.

Ellis is preceded in death by his parents William and Melvina Mattison, as well as many brothers and sisters, Luke, Malcolm, William, Louis Edward, Alfred Manell, Anna Mae, Jeanine, Kay, and Marian. He was also preceded by his first wife, Edna.

Ellis is survived by his wife Joyce Mattison; his children: Ellis Mattison, Jr. and his wife Amanda, Malisa Ochotnicky and her husband Jason, Ginny Regner and her husband David, Kimberly Branam and her husband Stewart, Wendy McGinness and her husband Rob; his sister Marilyn Phillips; as well as many grandchildren; great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and his second wife Donna Mattison.

Memorials can be made to High Peaks Hospice at https://highpeakshospice.org/donate/. High Peaks Hospice took excellent care of our father and were advocates for him. The family of Ellis also wishes to extend our gratitude to the Mullady and Peek families who have been a tremendous support.

Friends may call from 2:00- 4:00 PM today, Saturday, December 19, 2020 at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Masks and social distancing are required. Only 40 people may enter the building at one time.

Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY, where he will be honored for serving in the Navy.

