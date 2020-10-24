Emily Navarra

Feb. 16, 1935 - Oct. 21, 2020

BALLSTON SPA - Emily Navarra, age 85, passed away October 21, 2020 after a brief battle against cancer. She was born February 16, 1935 in Camden, NJ in her grandmothers' kitchen to the late Julia (Sarra) & Alesandro Navarra.

She grew up in New York City, living through the depression and World War II. After she graduated from Evander Childs High School in 1952, she briefly pursued nursing, before learning that it was not for her. Like her mother before her, she worked for the phone company (Ma Bell). Emily started her family during the tumultuous 1960s, when oppressed people were starting to take a stand against systemic discrimination; a situation currently unremedied today, five decades later. She spent most of her career working for Warren County and NYS as an auditor. Emily loved to knit, volunteer at the animal shelter and provided a loving home to several cats. She spent her last days in the company of her fur grandbaby Nimo.

She is survived by her brother Larry (Carmella) Navarra; daughters: Julia (John) Leroux, Michele (forever single) DeVries and Laura (Kevin) Hogan; grandchildren: Andrew, Laura Pearl and Kaitlin; as well as her niece Sharon and nephews: Paul and Marc Navarra. She was preceded in death by her parents and her grandson Christopher.

Her daughters used to joke that she would probably outlive them all, but 2020 has not failed in its mission to make it the worst year on record. We all carry a little something of Emily with us and she lives on in her family and memories. In lieu of flowers or donations, we ask that you hold your loved ones a little closer, tell them that you love them and set aside the daily struggles to make time for them.

Relatives and friends are invited and may call on the family Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 5pm-7pm at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake, NY. Please note that social distancing, masks, and occupancy limitations in the funeral home are required.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Pineview Cemetery in Queensbury NY.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Pineview Cemetery in Queensbury NY.