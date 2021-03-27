Menu
Emma May Meyer
Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc
9 Pine St
Chestertown, NY

Emma May Meyer

June 25, 1944 - Mar. 25, 2021

CHESTERTOWN - Emma May Meyer, 76, died unexpectedly Thursday March 25, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born June 25, 1944 in Spring Valley, NY, she was the daughter of the late Lawrence and Isabelle (Lewis) Whitehead.

Emma was employed for 30 years as an accounting clerk for Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. She was an active member of Hillcrest Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary for many years.

Her hobbies included bowling and keeping connected on her computer with family and friends.

Besides her parents she is predeceased by her brother Lawrence R. Whitehead. Survivors include her husband of 53 years Frederick G. Meyer of Chestertown; one son Edward Kalwara of Tucson, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.

At Emma's request there are no call hours or services planned.

Memorials in Emma's name may be made to North Warren Emergency Squad, PO Box 323, Chestertown, NY 12817.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 27, 2021.
Barton-McDermott Funeral Home Inc
I am so sorry to read about Emma´s passing. She will be deeply missed. May you RIP my condolences goes out to all her family.
Barbara Rose
Family
June 11, 2021
We are so very sorry to hear of Emma's passing. Always enjoyed working with her. Always enjoyed catching up with her at retiree luncheons and picnics. Rest in peace friend. Condolences to Fred and Eddie.
Flo and Dick Cunningham
March 30, 2021
Aunt Emma I love You. Thank you for a life time of memories. I am going to miss hearing you say "hey poohdie, how are ya" when I call you. You always supported us in everything we did. You never missed a concert or show in High School. I was always the top seller in cub scouts when I would bring that cardboard suitcase of tom-wat stuff around. I think you bought two of everything every year. They say it takes a Village and I am so thankful I was part of your Village.
Michael Whitehead
March 29, 2021
Rest in peace Emma. You will be missed
Alison Meyers
March 29, 2021
I will forever hold you and all the wonderful memories made the last years. I pray you are walking on streets of gold with Mom,Larry, your dad and above all Our Lord. You were always a wonderful friend and sister in law. Love you forever. Rest in Peace.
Ginny
March 28, 2021
Freddie so sorry for your loss great woman may she Rest In Peace
Brian McPartland
March 28, 2021
Emma was such a wonderful and funny friend. We looked forward to getting together with Emma and Freddie at Pumpernickels for dinner every September. Our thoughts and prayers are with Freddie and the rest of her family and friends. She will be missed.
Dave and Christine Erickson
March 28, 2021
Aunt Emma, The last couple of days have been so hard to get through. I was completely shocked when I got the call. There are no words to convey how much I love you. Thank you for everything you have done for me, Dave, and the kids over the years. I know I will get through this, and it is a relief knowing you are no longer in pain and that you are with Gma, Gpa and Dad. Until we meet again, I love you.
Eileen Hall
March 28, 2021
So sorry Freddie for your loss so suddenly. Emma was a very caring and loving person and will be sadly missed . I will keep you in my prayers god bless
Veronica wojtkowski
March 27, 2021
I worked over 20 years with Emma at O&R. I have such wonderful memories from the good old days with her. Since then we´ve kept in touch through Facebook. So sorry to hear of her passing. My prayers go out to Fred & the rest of her family. We now have an Angel watching over us. May she Rest In Peace!
Lynn (Donovan) & Andy Krakaur
March 27, 2021
Emma, I am so saddened by this news. You and Freddie were always some of my favorite customers turned friends and I always love taking to and seeing you. Fly high, we love you ans will miss you. Hugs to Freddie.
Jennifer Lindsley
March 27, 2021
Emma was a sweet, generous woman with a heart of gold. We will miss her.
Kathy and JJ Thornton
March 27, 2021
Fly high with the angels my sweet sweet Emma.
Eileen Mcandrew
March 27, 2021
I will miss you so Emma! The Hampton Inn put you in my path and I´m so grateful we were friends.
Kim
March 27, 2021
No words to describe how we feel. Em was a great lady and I loved being her friend and neighbor.
Ava and Marty
March 27, 2021
