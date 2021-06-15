Erla Mae (Smith) Miller

July 2, 1947 - June 12, 2021

LAKE GEORGE - Erla Mae (Smith) Miller, 73, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Born in Tupper Lake, NY on July 2, 1947, she was the daughter of the late William Smith and Violet (Gilligan) Patnode. Her mother later married Francis Patnode who became a second father to her.

Erla graduated from Tupper Lake High School at the age of 16. She married George Java in 1966 and had two children. In 1977, she married John Oakley and they had one child and one stepchild. On New Year's Day in 2005, Erla married her beloved husband, Michael Miller, whom she loved until her last day.

She was a very driven and motivated individual. Straight out of high school she was employed as an Executive Assistant at a Tupper Lake firm. Her employer at the time taught her to "always learn the job of the person above you". As one of the few women employed in the construction industry she was a pioneer who built a solid reputation and went on to help start several successful construction companies. Working her way up in this industry she eventually became the owner of Riverside Fab in Glens Falls, NY. Erla was most proud of her work at the Saratoga Race Course and the pedestrian bridge over Route 787 in Albany, NY.

Erla was full of life and always up for any adventure or event. She developed a special affinity for Key West, rum runners and live concerts of all kinds. Supporting local musicians or listening to music in the park, she thoroughly enjoyed all that Lake George had to offer. Most of all Erla loved her family. She brought everyone together as the host of many family gatherings and always made each person feel special and loved. She was known for her giving spirit, welcoming to all those around her. She was multifaceted, strong, loving, generous, opinionated, hardworking and loyal, a true force of nature.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Michael Miller; her children: Derek Java and his wife Carrie, Tracy Bender and her husband Mark, Timothy Oakley and his wife Beth, Jessica Oakley and her husband David, her step-daughter Jade Esberg and her husband Dak, her step-sons Coury Miller and his wife Summer and Casey Miller; her grandchildren: Chloe Java, Brynleigh and Sawyer Bender, Gabriel Oakley, Dahlia and Declan Logan, Johnny and Nickolas Esberg, and Ayden Miller; her sisters: Peggy Patnode and Betti-Jo Film and her husband Terry; her nephew Collin Patnode; her former spouse John Oakley and his wife Janet McGhee; as well as countless extended family and friends.

Calling hours will take place Wednesday, June 16, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

A funeral service will take place Thursday, June 17, 2021 at 12 p.m. at St. James Episcopal Church at 172 Ottawa Avenue in Lake George with the Rev. Mother Sally Heiligman, officiating.

A graveside ceremony will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery on Birch Avenue in Lake George.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the staff at G-Wing in Fort Hudson Nursing Center, and Community Hospice for their providing care and comfort to Erla in her final days.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.