Ernest James Cleveland

Dec. 1, 1941 - March 19, 2022

PLATTSBURGH – Ernest James Cleveland, 80, of Prospect Avenue, Plattsburgh passed away, March 19, 2022 at Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Elizabethtown, NY surrounded by his family.

He was born in Cambridge, NY on December 1, 1941, the third son of Ernest Brandt and Alice (More) Cleveland.

Jim, as he was known by friends, attended Washington Academy and graduated in 1960. He then went on to attend Plattsburgh State University and received his Bachelor's degree in Elementary Education 1964.

Jim married the former Mary Ellen Mitchell on April 12, 1969 in the Immaculate Conception Church in Keeseville. Not only was he the love of Mary Ellen's life, but her protector, her defender and her North Star.

He retired from teaching at Beekmantown Central School in 1995 and was also owner operator of Jim Cleveland Tree Service for numerous years. A die hard Cleveland Indians fan, Jim could always be found at the 4th Ward in his Indians cap hanging out with his friends at the bar covered in sawdust and sweat.

He was an avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing and camping with his family. From his athletic abilities demonstrated in high school and college, he was also the coach at Beekmantown Central School for track and field in his early teaching years. He was also an avid participant in his son's sports activities, and the upbringing of his two boys were of upmost importance to him.

Before its dissolution, Jim was a lifetime member of Plattsburgh Elks Lodge 621, and was a communicant of Holy Cross Parish.

Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Mary Ellen; sons: Michael and Matthew; grandchildren: Madison Cleveland, Paul Cleveland, and Kelsey Cleveland; and many nieces and nephews.

Jim was predeceased by his parents and brothers, Howard and Charles Cleveland.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the R.W. Walker Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Peter's Church.

Burial will take place in Divine Mercy Cemetery on Cumberland Head.

His family would like to extend their greatest appreciation to all the staff members at Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, especially the nursing staff of the memory care unit and to recognize Chelsea, Monica and Darlene for their unparalleled compassion for Jim and his family. Donations in his memory may be made to The Alzheimer's Association, The American Diabetes Association or The American Heart Association.

To share a photo, story or condolence with the family, by visiting www.rwwalkerfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted into the care of the R.W. Walker Funeral Home, 69 Court Street, Plattsburgh, NY.