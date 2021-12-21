ARGYLE -

Ernest W. Jansson went to be in the arms of the lord on Sunday, December 19, 2021, in Glens Falls Hospital.

Services will be at the Durkeetown Baptist Church on May 14, 2022, at 11:00am.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of donations please do so to the Durkeetown Church, 2 Durkeetown Road, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809. To view Ernie's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.