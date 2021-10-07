Ernest "Ernie" Underwood

Aug. 6, 1933 - Oct. 4, 2021

HUDSON FALLS - Ernest "Ernie" Underwood, 88, of Perkins Drive Extension, passed away on October 4, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Born on August 6, 1933 in Hudson Falls, he was the son of the late Howard R. and Katherine (Hill) Underwood.

Ernie was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School. On August 9, 1953, he married Joan F. Billetdoux at St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls. She passed away on May 4, 2013, after 59 years of marriage.

For 35 years, Ernie was employed at the New York Telephone Company in Glens Falls, retiring in 1990.

Ernie was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Catholic Church in Hudson Falls and a past member of the Usher's Association.

Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brothers, Clarence, George, Ralph, Philip, Harry and Charles Underwood and his sisters, Emma Parsons and Katherine Cominsky.

Survivors include four daughters: Bonny Smith and her husband, David, Terri Ireland and her husband, Bob, Carol Merritt, and her husband, Bill and Mary Lovely and her husband, Wally; his son, Tom Underwood and his life partner, Brenda LaPorte; his grandchildren: Edward, Daniel, Jill, Erin, Sarah, Kara, Sean, Josh, Bryan, Brett, Terry and Susan; 20 great-grandchildren; his brother, Leo Underwood and his wife, Diantha; his sisters-in-law: Doris Underwood and Beverly Underwood; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Per Ernie's request, services will be private.

A special thanks to Fred MacNaughton, Bernie and Dawna Sipowicz and all of Ernie's caring neighbors.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., PO Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.