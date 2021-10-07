Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ernest "Ernie" Underwood
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carleton Funeral Home
68 Main Street
Hudson Falls, NY

Ernest "Ernie" Underwood

Aug. 6, 1933 - Oct. 4, 2021

HUDSON FALLS - Ernest "Ernie" Underwood, 88, of Perkins Drive Extension, passed away on October 4, 2021 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Born on August 6, 1933 in Hudson Falls, he was the son of the late Howard R. and Katherine (Hill) Underwood.

Ernie was a graduate of Hudson Falls High School. On August 9, 1953, he married Joan F. Billetdoux at St. Paul's Church in Hudson Falls. She passed away on May 4, 2013, after 59 years of marriage.

For 35 years, Ernie was employed at the New York Telephone Company in Glens Falls, retiring in 1990.

Ernie was a communicant of St. Mary's/St. Paul's Catholic Church in Hudson Falls and a past member of the Usher's Association.

Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brothers, Clarence, George, Ralph, Philip, Harry and Charles Underwood and his sisters, Emma Parsons and Katherine Cominsky.

Survivors include four daughters: Bonny Smith and her husband, David, Terri Ireland and her husband, Bob, Carol Merritt, and her husband, Bill and Mary Lovely and her husband, Wally; his son, Tom Underwood and his life partner, Brenda LaPorte; his grandchildren: Edward, Daniel, Jill, Erin, Sarah, Kara, Sean, Josh, Bryan, Brett, Terry and Susan; 20 great-grandchildren; his brother, Leo Underwood and his wife, Diantha; his sisters-in-law: Doris Underwood and Beverly Underwood; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Per Ernie's request, services will be private.

A special thanks to Fred MacNaughton, Bernie and Dawna Sipowicz and all of Ernie's caring neighbors.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Fort Edward Rescue Squad, Inc., PO Box 226, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.


Published by Post-Star on Oct. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Carleton Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Carleton Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
My condolences to the family he was a great customer at Stewart´s always enjoyed talking to him was nice to all Rest In Peace
Rebecca Trombley
Work
October 11, 2021
Bonny, David, and Jill, We were so sorry to learn of the passing of Bonny's father. Please surround yourself with family and friends at this very difficult time and it will ease the pain and help you to remember all the good times. Take care of yourselves. Sincerely, Gary, Jonathan, & Krystle
Gary, Jonathan & Krystle Lawler
Other
October 8, 2021
So sorry to see this. Tom and I send our deepest condolences to the Underwood family.
Maureen Rossi
October 7, 2021
Bonny and David, so sorry to read about your Dad's passing. My condolences to you both and your family.
Donna Schiavoni
October 7, 2021
My condolences to all Ernie's family. He was my foreman for many years in the Glens Falls splicing crew and became my mentor in learning how to become a manager. I may have taken over "HIS" crew when he retired but no way could I ever replace him. RIP my friend!
Bill Chadwick
October 7, 2021
ernie was a man whom you always knew what he was thinking and he was great to work with. his sense of humor was fantastic and he wll be missed
bill desbiens
Work
October 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results