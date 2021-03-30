Erskine E. Fowler

Oct. 28, 1924 - Mar. 28, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Erskine E. Fowler, 96, passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021, at Fort Hudson Nursing Center. Born on October 28, 1924, in Queensbury, he was the son of late D. Elmer and Ethel (Rich) Fowler.

Erskine graduated from South Glens Falls High School. He was a lifelong dairy farmer owning and operating Edna Chester Farms in Durkeetown.

In 1950, Erskine married Bessie Genier, they spent 25 years together until her passing in 1975. In 1976, he married Patricia McCabe, they spent 13 years together until her passing in 1989. In 1990, he married Betty Bromley, they spent 23 years together until her passing in 2013.

He enjoyed square dancing, bowling, golfing, wood working and listening to his favorite singer Eddy Arnold.

In addition to his parents, Erskine was predeceased by his wives: Bessie (Genier) Fowler, Patricia (McCabe) Fowler and Betty (Bromley) Fowler.

Left to cherish his memory include his children: Jacqueline (Kevin) Hayes, Wendy (Francis) Bourdeau, Scott (Carol) Fowler; his stepchildren: Theresa (William) Maher, James McCabe, Lisa (David) Parker, Lyn (Rob) LaMountain; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends may call from 11 to noon on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. Due to Covid restrictions, only 60 people may enter the funeral home at one time. Masks and social distancing will be required.

A Funeral Service will be conducted following the calling hour at noon at the funeral home.

Burial will follow the funeral service at Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Home for all their care and compassion over the years.

Memorial donations in Erskine's memory can be made to Fort Hudson Nursing Home Foundation, c/o Alzheimer's Wing, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828.

