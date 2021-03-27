Menu
Ethel M. Guilder
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave
Corinth, NY

Ethel M. Guilder

Apr. 29, 1943 - Mar. 24, 2021

CORINTH – Ethel M. Guilder, 77, of Mill St., passed away Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Saratoga Hospital following a short illness.

Born on April 29, 1943 in Corinth, she was the daughter of the late Alfred and Viola (Young) Randall.

Ethel graduated from Corinth High School.

She lived in Corinth for many years where she raised her family. She then moved to Florida where she resided for several years.

Ethel enjoyed playing the Lotto and watching TV shows, especially Family Feud, Wheel of Fortune, and professional wrestling.

Besides her parents, she was also predeceased by three siblings: Harold, Chuck and Tom Randall.

Survivors include four children: Fran Guilder (Patty) of Whitehall, A.J. Guilder of Corinth, Vinnie Varnum (Floyd) of Hadley, and Danny Guilder (Kristin Briggs) of Whitehall; 10 grandchildren: Heather, Zack, Chelsy, Ashleigh, Keaton, Alex, Sierra, Miranda, Julia, and Danny; one great-granddaughter, Lyla; two siblings: John Randall of Corinth and Pearl Randall of Glens Falls; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 3-5 p.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Corinth Rural Cemetery, Rt. 9N, Corinth.

The family wishes to thank the staff of the Saratoga Hospital ICU for their kindness and compassionate care given to Ethel during her illness.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
28
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
7 Sherman Ave, Corinth, NY
Apr
7
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Corinth Rural Cemetery
Rt. 9N, Corinth, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Densmore Funeral Home Inc
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
AJ and family, so sorry to hear of your mother's passing. May she rest in peace.
Nancy York and family,
April 9, 2021
The Champlain Stone Family
March 30, 2021
