Eugene Joseph Fortin

July 3, 1973 - Sept. 3, 2021

GREENWICH - Eugene Joseph Fortin, 48, of Greenwich, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 3, 2021 at his residence.

Eugene was born in Cambridge on July 3, 1973, the son of Stephen and Nancy (Niles) Fortin of Greenwich.

In addition to his parents, Eugene is survived by his wife, Rebecca Sweenor Fortin; his two sons: Stephen Lee Fortin and Cody Eugene Fortin (which were the most important part of his life and was very proud of them). He is also survived by his two brothers: Paul Sherwood of Greenwich and Frank Sherwood of Pennsylvania and their families.

Eugene attended Cambridge Central School. Eugene enjoyed the simple life of living around nature. He loved mowing his lawn with a Bud light in his hand.

He and his son, Stephen had fun visiting greenhouses and nurseries adding an array of plants to their homes, while he and his son, Cody had started a small at home farm with their favorite farm animals and often would take their beagles up north to run in competitions.

Eugene had a strong work ethic, and was a valued employee at Hill Painting for several years. This helped establish him as a quality painter, much sought after in many areas locally. He was known for often going out of his way for others in need. His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he interacted with and the lives he touched.

A celebration of Eugene's life will be held at 3 pm Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the family home, 397 Cambridge Battenville Rd., Greenwich.

To offer condolences to Eugene's family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.comArrangements are with the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, Inc. in Salem.