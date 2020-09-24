Eugene 'Gene' 'Geno' 'Lob' R. Lobdell June 19, 1945 - Sept. 22, 2020 TICONDEROGA - Eugene R. "Gene" "Geno" "Lob" Lobdell passed away peacefully on Sept. 22, 2020 with the love of his life, Pam, by his side. Gene was born on June 19, 1945 in Sayre, Pennsylvania; and was named after his Uncle Eugene Herrick, who was killed during WWII on the USS Ticonderoga. He graduated from Walton High School in 1964. Gene was united in marriage to Pamela Randall Kingsley on Oct. 12, 1968. Together, they built a home and family in Ticonderoga. Gene was a Vietnam veteran, proudly serving in the United States Marine Corps, as well as with the Vermont Army National Guard from which he retired after over 20 years of service. Gene was a NYS Corrections Officer, retiring after 30 years of service. He was an avid sports fan (Go Yanks! and Giants!) and was actively involved in his community coaching little league and, was a loyal follower of local high school sports. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus and the VFW. Gene was a friend to many and will be remembered by all who knew him for his generosity, his many stories, and his wry and witty sense of humor. If you knew Gene, you probably made it into one of his stories. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pam; two sons: Sean and Chris Lobdell; his daughter, Kelly (Tim) Murphy; his beloved grandchildren: Kelsey, Frank, Lauren, Ethan, Meghan, Tori, Alayna, Hayden and Parker; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his parents, Helena and Cecil Lobdell; and his sister, AnnMarie D'Addezio. Gene's family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to the staff and volunteers at the McClure Miller Hospice and Respite House in Colchester, Vermont, with special thanks to Jen and Lori. Additionally, the family would also like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Dr. Nesbitt, Dr. Narosky and Dr. Kinsey at the University of Vermont Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Church in Ticonderoga. The Rite of Committal with Military Honors will follow on Monday at the family plot of St. Mary's Parish Cemetery of Ticonderoga. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wilcox & Regan Funeral Home of Ticonderoga. To offer online condolences, please visit www.wilcoxandreganfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the McClure Miller Hospice and Respite House: (802) 860-4499 ext. 3812; [email protected]