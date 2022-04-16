Eugene "Gene" Allen Smith

Jan. 24, 1931 - April 15, 2022

FORT MYERS, FL - Eugene "Gene" Allen Smith passed away peacefully in Fort Myers, FL on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 91 years of age. Gene was born January 24, 1931 to Frank and Mildred Smith in Ridgewood, NJ.

As World War II was ending, his family moved to Granville, NY where his two older brothers, both veterans, developed a dairy farm.

Gene grew up on this farm where he learned how to cut hay, plant corn and work hard. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. And, he became well known as an outstanding athlete while attending Granville High School where he met and later married Blanche "Cissy" Barrow. Gene attended Hartwick College on a basketball scholarship before joining the US Navy in 1951.

Gene became a Radar man assigned to the Command Ship USS Adirondack, in Italy with NATO Forces. Basketball was becoming popular at this time and Gene was allowed to play basketball for the City of Naples in Italy's National Basketball League and travelled to many European cities.

Returning to his hometown, wife and newborn son in 1954, Gene joined his Father at Decora Corporation in Fort Edward, NY where they were developing the well-known Con-Tact Paper and he worked there for the next 17 years.

He moved his family to Glens Falls in 1963 to be close to his work and better schools for his sons. He was a very supportive father of his three sons closely following their scholastic wrestling and education.

In 1970, Gene was offered a partnership in Queensbury Country Club in Lake George, NY. Gene's previous experiences all contributed to his vision for what Queensbury Country Club could be. By 1976 he became the Sole Owner and was able, with the guidance of his best friend, local Chef Ray Rios, to add full banquet service for large parties, weddings and golf outings for businesses and out of town groups. With the help of his son Scot, who had graduated from the Stockbridge School of Turf Management at U of Mass in 1985, the course was improved to top condition and enjoys great popularity today. In 2000, Gene and his wife Cissy sold the Queensbury Country Club to their son Scot and his wife Debbie.

He soon after became a summer resident at nearby Takundewide in Cleverdale, NY where the family enjoyed spending summers and having family dinner gatherings on the shore of Lake George.

Gene has enjoyed the past 17 years living at Shell Point Retirement Community in Fort Myers, FL where he loved making new friends and being a Captain on the Suzy Q, a popular boat that took 22 residents on daily journeys into the nearby Islands and water-side restaurants.

Gene leaves behind his wife of 69 years Cissy; his son retired Army Colonel Gene (Laura) Smith; son Dr. Matt (Joan) Smith; and son Scot (Debra) Smith; his grandchildren: Dr. Kevy (Jim) Minoque, Tayler Smith, Carla (Henry) Fox, and Torrie Smith; and great-granddaughter Cora Minoque. He also was close to his nephew Frank Smith, Jr., from Syracuse, NY. He is survived by his younger brother Roger (Linda) Smith of Granville, NY; and sister-in-law Janet (Frank) Smith, residing in the Holbrook Adult Home in Granville, NY. He was predeceased by his parents, his brother Frank "Jiggs" and brother Irving "Bud".

Arrangements are under the care of the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.