Eva Alice (Constantineau) McDonald

July 12, 1916 - August 19, 2020

HUDSON FALLS – Eva Alice (Constantineau) McDonald, 104, died peacefully on Tuesday August 19, 2020, at the Fort Hudson Health Care Facility.

Eva was born on July 12, 1916, in Cobalt, Ontario, Canada, to Frank and Agnes Constantineau.

As a young girl, she moved to the United States with her parents, where they settled in a district of Hudson Falls known as "Little Canada."

Aside from being a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, Eva was also a devout member of the Catholic Church.

Eva was a proud member of the Adirondack Chapter of the American Bell Association which was organized in 1940 for educational and scientific purposes related to the collection, study, preservation, restoration and research of all kinds of bells. Eva was an avid collector who amassed a collection of over 300 bells from 20 different countries around the world and the United States.

Eva also enjoyed making all kinds of crafts including ceramics. She especially enjoyed sewing, crocheting and knitting afghans, sweaters, mittens and slippers for friends, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. For most of her life she made her own cloths. Eva also enjoyed gardening.

Eva especially cherished her time in the summer months with her family and friends at her camp at Lake Nancy in Galway. Later in life, Eva traveled the world on numerous cruises enjoying the various destinations and people she met along the way.

From the age of 95 on until 103, Eva looked forward to celebrating her birthday every summer with family, friends, and the staff at the Fort Hudson Nursing Center.

In addition to her parents and husband, Eva was predeceased by her daughter, Maryanne Bemis, two brothers, Victor and Raymond Constantineau, and her sisters, Doris Constantineau and Beatrice O'Leary.

Eva is survived by her son, James and LaRue Normandin; her four grandsons: Michael Shepard and Companion Elizabeth Morehead, Jason and Cheryl Shepard, Carl and Susan Normandin and Duane and Victoria Normandin; her great grandchildren: Josh Shepard, Matthew and Patrick Normandin and Morgan Shepard; her sister, Mary Jane Beane of Hudson Falls; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and her special friends Karen Bennett and Sharon Blanford.

Due to COVID-19, a Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date at St. Mary's/St. Paul's Church Hudson Falls, New York.

The Rite of Committal will be at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020, at St. Paul's Cemetery 23 Vaughn Rd Hudson Falls NY 12839. Social Distancing and Masks will be required.

Memorial donations in Eva's memory may be made to the Church of St. Mary's/St. Paul's of Hudson Falls, 11 Wall St. Hudson Falls, NY 12839 and the Fort Hudson Nursing Center Inc. 319 Upper Broadway, Fort Edwards, NY 12828.

