Eva M. Allen

May 30, 1939 - Sept. 27, 2021

DAY - Eva M. Allen passed into the arms of the Lord and family members who passed before her on Monday, September 27, 2021.

Born in the Village of Corinth on May 30, 1939, Eva grew up in the Town of Day and attended Conklingville School and then Hadley Luzerne Central School.

Eva married her soulmate, Lehman Allen, Sr. on September 16, 1955, in Corinth, NY. Lehman and Eva enjoyed sixty-six happy years of marriage.

After marriage she went on to be a mom, problem solver and friends to three children: Bradley (Dianne) Allen of Greenfield Center, Lehman (Melinda) Allen, Jr. of Day, and Sally (Kevin) Rose also of Day. Eva is also survived by five grandchildren; several brothers and sisters; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Eva was a kind hearted and generous person who would never speak a negative word about anyone. She always found the good in everyone. In her younger years she enjoyed numerous family vacations to various locations from North Carolina to Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Niagara Falls. She also enjoyed camping and just being a wife and mom.

As requested by Eva, there will be a graveside service, 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at Conklingville Cemetery in Day.

In lieu of flowers contributions in Eva's memory may be directed to a charity of one's choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.