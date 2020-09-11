Evelyn Louise Brownlee

July 25, 1925 - Aug. 12, 2020

ARGYLE - Evelyn Louise Brownlee was born July 25, 1925 in Argyle, a daughter of Horace D. Storey and Viola G. (McDougall) Storey. She died in Lakeland, Florida on Aug. 12, 2020.

She was a graduate of the Argyle Central High School, Class of 1942. She attended Adirondack Business School in Glens Falls. She was employed by the Glens Falls Insurance Company for more than 29 years, most of which was in payroll. She married the Rev. John C. Brownlee in 1972 in Altoona, Pennsylvania and was employed by the John Hancock Insurance Co. for 5 years. In 1982, she and her husband retired to Lakeland, Florida.

Evelyn was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Lakeland, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her husband, the Rev. John C. Brownlee in 2006; her parents; her sister, Mrs. Florence McDougall and three brothers: Donald, Roscoe and Ralph Storey.

She is survived by her stepdaughters: Carole G. Donahue and Betty J. Pitt (Samuel); her stepson, Charles W. Brownlee (Leona); four step-granddaughters: Amanda Tippett (Edward), Julie Ney (Bobby), Allison Pitt, Loriann Pitt; three step-great-grandchildren: Elias Ney, Evelyn Ney, Jaxon Tippett.

A graveside service officiated by Pastor Bryan Fitzgerald will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at North Argyle Cemetery, Argyle, NY 12809.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Argyle Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 66, Argyle, NY 12809.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle, NY 12809. To view Evelyn's Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.