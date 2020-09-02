Evelyn R. Thompson

BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE - Evelyn R. Thompson, 92, of Durant Road, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020.

In keeping with her wishes, there are no calling hours scheduled. Private burial will be in Blue Mountain Lake beside her late husband.

A Celebration of Evelyn's life will be held at a date and time to be announced following the lifting of the COVID-19 restrictions.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 State Route 30, Indian Lake.

To express online condolences and view a video tribute, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.