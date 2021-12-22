Menu
Evelyn A. Trapasso
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
3809 Main Street
Warrensburg, NY

Evelyn A. Trapasso

Dec. 9, 1939 – Dec. 19, 2021

WARRENSBURG - Evelyn A. Trapasso (Atwell), 82, 0f Warrensburg, NY, daughter of the late Ralph and Grace Atwell, passed away peacefully on December 19, 2021.

Evelyn was born on December 9, 1939 in Cheever, NY. She graduated from Westport Central School. Evelyn married the love of her life, Anthony Trapasso on September 19, 1958, after meeting at a roller rink. Evelyn began her career in adult care at Hallmark Nursing Home, followed by many years at Countryside Adult Home bringing kindness and compassion to all the residents.

Throughout the years Evelyn could always be found in the stands at school sporting events and activities to watch her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren with pride. She loved sitting on her porch, with her cat Lilly, listening to her wind chimes, on the lookout for cardinals, listening to Johnny Cash and most importantly spending time with her family. Many people have enjoyed Evelyn's famous Michigan sauce and you always knew the rolls were done when the smoke detector was going off. She was known to her family as Nana T and to everyone else as Mrs. T. Evelyn has finally gotten her wish, to be with her beloved son Rodney.

The family would like to thank the staff at Countryside and Elderwood for their care and compassion.

Evelyn was predeceased by her stepmother Helen Atwell, son Rodney Lane Trapasso, son-in-law Teddy L. Ackley, brothers Ralph Atwell, Jr. and Donald Atwell, sister Helen Shedd.

Evelyn is survived by her husband Anthony Trapasso of Warrensburg; children: Wanda (Doug) Olden of Fort Ann, Tony (Missy) Trapasso of Warrensburg, Mark (Linda) Trapasso of Warrensburg, Todd Trapasso of Marietta, NY, Bonni (Kevin) Roth of Warrensburg; grandchildren: Karen (Colin)Petteys, Anthony (Shelby) Ackley, Justin Ackley, Amber (Brian) Seeley, Erin (David) Lang, Kimberly (Doug) Trapasso, Toni (Stephen) Jedlowski, Ashley (Diek) Wessling, Kerri (Shawn) Fino, Chiara (Nathan) Michalski, Jeremy Taylor, Marisa Trapasso, Mark (Kevin) Trapasso, Abby and Kerrigan Roth; 26 great-grandchildren; step sisters: Judy Barton of Fayetteville, NY and Harriet Abrams of Whispering Pines, NC.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Rodney Trapasso Scholarship, c/o Warrensburg Scholarship Association, 103 Schroon River Road, Warrensburg, NY 12885

Per Evelyn's request, services will be private with immediate family.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.


Published by Post-Star from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2021.
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Alexander Funeral Home, Inc - Warrensburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My most sincere condolences to the Trapasso family. May God comfort you at this difficult time.
Linda Baker
December 23, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Trapasso family. So very sorry for your loss.
Bill Cottone
December 22, 2021
Tony: My deepest sympathy to you and your family!
Bud York
December 22, 2021
Mark, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. It´s one of the hardest things to lose your mom. She was a special lady. Do you know we shared our name and our birthday´.
Evie Gordon
School
December 22, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results