Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Faith Ann Best
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Faith Ann Best

Aug. 26, 1938 - Dec. 18, 2021

GLENS FALLS – Faith Ann Best, 83, of Glens Falls passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021 after a long battle with various illnesses. She was a fighter to the end.

Born August 26, 1938 in Cohoes, NY, she was the youngest of a large family of the late Thomas Augustus and Eva (Baker) Linen.

Faith held several occupations over the years, from waitressing, hostessing and bartending in many local area establishements.

She loved to gather people together and make them feel welcomed. Faith always enjoyed celebrating holidays with family and friends. She was known to her family as "The Hostess with the Mostess".

In addition to her parents, sisters and brothers, she was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Kimberly A. Best and her son-in-law, Dolph Thorne.

Faith is survived by her husband of 59 years, William J. Best, Jr., whom she married May 24, 1962; she is also survived by her children: Tammy and John Oligny, Faith Thorne and Billy and Karla Best. She will be missed by her eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Famiy and friends may call from 5:00–7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at St. Mary's Church, 62 Warren Street, Glens Falls.

Burial will be in Bay Street Cemetery, Glens Falls.

Flowers are welcomed but at Faith's request donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY
Dec
22
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Mary's Church
62 Warren Street, Glens Falls, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
Bill & family, we are so sorry to hear about faith passing. She was a great and funny lady to work with. I´ll never forget working with her at the mall paddock restraurant. Gary and I both. RIP Faith
Gary & Micki Hughes
Work
December 28, 2021
Bill and family I am so sorry for your loss of a wonderful person she 'll be missed she was such a fun loving person and she will be missed
Kathy MacPherson
Friend
December 22, 2021
You take everything for granted until it's gone!!!! I'll miss seeing on the porch when we go driving by so Sorry for your loss!!!!!!
Mark + bonnie Whittemore
December 22, 2021
My deepest sympathies to the Best family. I worked with Faith at Ho Jo's and she was the absolute "best" to work with...RIP my friend Dianne in Nashville, TN
Dianne Hickerson
Work
December 19, 2021
My sincere sympathy for the loss of your Mom. Your family is in my thoughts.
Diana Bell
Friend
December 19, 2021
My late parents were long-time friends of Faith and Bill Best, and shared so many good times together. "Mrs. Best" to me, was always so kind and I was blessed to have her as my Sponsor when I was confirmed in the Catholic Church at the age of 13. My heartfelt condolences to her family and may she Rest In Peace.
CAROL SEALY
Other
December 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results