Faith R. (Baxter) McWhorter

Apr. 17, 1946 - Mar. 6, 2021

ARGYLE - Faith R. (Baxter) McWhorter, 74, went into the arms of her Heavenly Father on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Born April 17, 1946 in Troy, NY, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Dorothy (Vines) Baxter.

Faith graduated from Salem-Washington Academy in 1964, and went on to earn her Associates Degree from Adirondack Community College in 1966. She was employed as an account clerk and district treasurer for the Argyle Central School District until her retirement.

On October 7, 1967, Faith married Paul W. McWhorter at the Argyle Presbyterian Church.

Faith was a member of the Argyle Presbyterian Church for over 50 years, as well as a member of the J.A. Barkley Hose Company Auxiliary for 50 years as well. She was also a member of both the Argyle Senior Citizens and the Moreau Senior Citizens.

Faith loved enjoying time with her family and friends, and spending time at the Baxter Family Camp in Three Mile Bay off Lake Ontario. She was an avid high school and college basketball fan. She loved to watch Duke University basketball, and any sports that her grandchildren played. She loved to do puzzles as well as knit, sew and crochet. Faith and Paul spent a lot of time traveling this beautiful country and Canada, including places such as Disney World, reunions in Nevada, Cowboy Country such as Wyoming and South Dakota, the National Parks in the Southwest United States including Zion, Bryce, and The Grand Canyon, Austin and Houston, Texas, Florida, California, Tennessee, New Orleans, and various cruises to Bermuda, the Bahamas, and Grand Cayman.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 53 years, Paul W. McWhorter; her sons: Dean (Laurie) and David (Lauren Greenwood); her grandson Robert (Lauren); her granddaughter Megan (Jon Hastings); her great-grandsons: Maverick, Paxton, and Emerson; her sisters: Mary Sybil Snow of Canandaigua, Dayle Madigan (Art Mulligan) of Crystal River, FL, and Dorothy Matheson of Schaghticoke; several brothers and sisters-in-law; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809.

A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at the Argyle Presbyterian Church with Rev. Bryan Fitzgerald officiating. Masks and social distancing will be required.

Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Faith's name can be made to the Argyle Presbyterian Church, 48 Main Street, Argyle, NY 12809, or to the J.A. Barkley Hose Company, 5072 NY-40, Argyle, NY 12809.

