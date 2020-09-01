Florence Owens

Sept. 2, 1921 - April 19, 2020

SARATOGA SPRINGS - Florence Owens passed away peacefully on April 19, 2020 at the Wesley Nursing Facility in Saratoga Springs.

She was born on Granville on Sept. 2, 1921 to Seth and Beatrice (Wright) Montgomery. She was the oldest child of eight other siblings.

She spent her childhood years in Granville. There she met and married Edwin Yarwood. She lived in Saratoga Springs with her husband where she had her own business as a seamstress and eventually, they moved to Melbourne, Florida, where she continued her business.

She loved her sewing hobby and enjoyed her gardening and tending to her flowers. She also loved birds and had cockatoos and parrots as her favorite pets.

Her entire life she was in the preaching and teaching work as she was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses and enjoyed telling other people about what she learned about the Bible truths. She believed firmly in the resurrection hope.

Surviving her first husband in the 80's she remarried John D. Owens in 2005 and he died a few years later.

She is survived by two sisters: Elizabeth Perrigo of Glens Falls, Shirley Nelson of Queensbury; one brother, James Montgomery of Granville as well as many nieces and nephews. Joan Gallucci was her sole caregiver for the past 15 years.

She would like to thank all the caregivers who came into her home and shared in her care with loving concern as well as to those at Wesley Nursing Home who cared for her for a short period of time.

A memorial service at Kingdom Hall in Warrensburg will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

