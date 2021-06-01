Florence Isabelle Perry

July 10, 1926 - May 28, 2021

GREENWICH - Florence Isabelle Perry, 94, was welcomed home by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, on Friday, May 28, 2021, into the waiting arms of her husband James Everett Perry Jr. her son William E. Perry and her granddaughter, Erin Austin Burke.

She was born in Hoosick, NY on July 10, 1926, to the late Guy and Jennie (Haas) Philpott.

Florence graduated from Hoosick Falls High School in 1944. She was a lifelong resident of this area and retired from Greenwich Central School, where she served as the lunchroom manager. She catered many weddings and worked at the Central Lunch and Washington County Fair. Her passion was doing crafts and music. She was a member of the Greenwich and Cambridge Senior Citizen's, The VFW Auxiliary, and several craft groups. Florence was a faithful member of the Bottskill Baptist Church where she served many roles since 1944.

In addition to her parents, husband, son and granddaughter, she was predeceased by her sister Margaret Boutin and brother's Clinton, Melvin, and George Philpott.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving children Margaret (Peter) Roberson of Greenwich, Patricia (Christopher) Messineo of Rome, NY, Barbara (Raymond) Austin of Greenwich, and Douglas (Marlene) Perry of Cambridge; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild; brother, Ralph Philpott of Hoosick Falls and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 2PM at the Bottskill Baptist Church, 26 Church St, Greenwich, NY, 12834, with the Rev. Sandra Spaulding officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwich Cemetery.

Family and friends may call from 1 to 2 PM prior to the service at the church.

Guests attending Florence's services are encouraged to follow CDC guidelines, including masks if unvaccinated and social distancing.

In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the Bottskill Baptist Church or the Easton-Greenwich Rescue Squad, PO Box 84, Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 80 Main St, Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.