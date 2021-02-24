Florence "Fifi" Adams Philion

QUEENSBURY – Florence passed into the arms of the Lord Saturday, February 20, 2021 at the age of 92. The daughter of George J. Adams and Florence (Newell) Adams, she was born on Long Island and lived most of her life in Glens Falls.

She was an active youngster, enjoying skating, skiing, tennis, and golf. She was an incredible homemaker, raising eight children with one car, one bathroom, one salary, and one strong will. In her later years, she continued to play golf and travelled to Scotland and Germany. She read mysteries often and figured out the villain by the end of two chapters. Fifi was also an expert at solving crossword puzzles.

She was a long-time communicant of St. Mary's Catholic Church and said she felt closest to God while gardening. She always had a pet dog or cat. She mastered Beethoven's "Moonlight Sonata" on the piano and sang in local choirs.

Fifi was predeceased by her parents, her sisters: Georgia Adams and Lila Adams Ellsworth and a son, Andrew John.

She is survived by seven children: Michael (Kathy) Philion of Merrimack, NH, Steven Philion of Glens Falls, NY, Dianne Philion of Manchester, NH, Thomas (Sarah) Philion of Delhi, NY, Mary (Jeff) Burdick of Albany, NY, Martha Philion of Bloomington, IN, and Kathryn (Joel) Rubin of Moreau, NY; she also leaves behind fourteen beloved grandchildren; and seven precious great-grandchildren.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, February 27, 2021 from 10 until 12 p.m. at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804. All mandates will be followed including social distancing, masks, and limited occupancy.

Interment will be held at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury. Funeral services will be private for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205.

