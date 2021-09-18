Floyd R. Mosher

Nov. 14, 1947 - Sept. 16, 2021

CORINTH - Floyd R. Mosher, 73, a lifelong resident of Corinth, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 16, 2021 at his home with his loved ones by his side, after a long and valiant struggle with Parkinson's Disease.

Born on November 14, 1947 in Saratoga Springs, he was the son of the late Ira and Viola "Blondie" (Pixley) Mosher.

Floyd graduated from Corinth High School in 1967, where he was a track star and held many of the school's records in hurdles, one of which was not broken until last year. He also attended Adirondack Community College.

He joined the United States Marine Corps in 1968, and was sent almost immediately to Vietnam. He returned home in May of 1969 and joined the Marine Corps Reserves, where he remained until he returned to active duty in January of 1973 being sent to Okinawa and was honorably discharge in June, 1975. He remained committed to the Marine Corps until his death. "Once a Marine, Always a Marine".

Floyd met his wife, Beth, on January 10, 1978 and they were married on February 18, 1978 after one month, one week and one day courtship. The couple have resided in Corinth for many years.

He was first employed for several years at the International Paper Co. in Corinth. He started working at Saratoga Hospital in 1982, beginning as a transportation aide moving on to Materials Management Courier until his retirement in 2012 after 30 years of employment.

Floyd was active in Boy Scouts, working his way up to Unit Commissioner. He was also involved with Corinth Youth Hockey, Corinth Little League, as well as a couple different softball leagues that he played in.

He was a lifetime member of the Marine Corps League of Hudson Falls and a lifetime member of the VFW Post 6196 of Queensbury. He also was a longtime member of the Corinth Wesleyan Church, where he drove the church van for the youth activities for many years.

Floyd was also very active in anything his children had going on, from wrestling to hunting you down to order Girl Scout cookies.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, watching his beloved New York Yankees, playing softball, doing his 5k's, and enjoyed a nice fire.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by four siblings, Howard, James and Delbert Mosher and Clara LaPann.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 43 years of Corinth include three children: Michael Mosher, Bobbye Cauffiel (Josh) and Joshua Mosher, all of Corinth; seven grandchildren: Kayleigh Raymond (Brandon), Sydnee Mosher, Nathanial and Gabryel Cauffiel, Cody Benway and Katarina and Nicholai Hayes; three step-grandchildren: Lily, Ivy and Kendrew Hayes; his great-grandson, Walker Raymond, due in early 2022; five siblings: Clarence Mosher (Liesa), Cecil Mosher (Karen), Jennie Cooper, Frances Harvey and Phyllis Mosher; and too numerous to list, his nieces, nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; and many cousins; as well as his sisters and brother-in-law.

To Floyd, family was everything. His children and grandchildren were his life. He was proud to have the title of Papa. He valued the friendship of so many.

Friends may call from 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 23, 2021 at the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth. Members of the Queensbury VFW Post 6196 will conduct a brief service at 6:30 p.m., Thursday evening, at the funeral home.

A Committal Service with full military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 24, 2021 at the Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Bob Hayes and the staff on A3 at Saratoga Hospital for their kindness and compassionate care in helping to get Floyd home, where he wanted to be and the staff at Saratoga Hospice for being there when the family needed them most.

The family suggest that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to Adirondack Fox Trot for Parkinsons's Research or to a Veteran's Organization of your choice.

Per Floyd's request, he always said no one was to come dressed up for his funeral. Normal everyday clothes, jeans, flannels and t-shirts. He wants everyone to be themselves and comfortable.