Frances "Fran" Gene (Bartholomew) Brower

July 23, 1956 - Sept. 30, 2021

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Frances "Fran" Gene (Bartholomew) Brower, 65, of Indianapolis, IN passed away on September 30, 2021 in Carmel, IN.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Christ Church United Methodist in Glens Falls and burial will follow at Pine View Cemetery. Fran was born in Glens Falls, NY to Lillian and Edward M. Bartholomew on July 23, 1956.

She was a graduate of Glens Falls HS and Russell Sage College in Troy, NY. Fran met Glenn Brower in Troy and they were married on August 23, 1980 in Christ Church, Glens Falls.

Fran was a Special Education Teacher for twelve years in the Albany NY, Columbus, OH and Indianapolis, IN areas, after which she stayed home to raise her two daughters who were the love of her life. Fran was involved in PTA, Special Olympics, served as a Sunday School Teacher and was a long time Dance Mom for both of her daughters. Fran was also a dedicated fitness enthusiast, with running, aerobics and Spin classes among her leisure passions.

Fran was preceded in death by her father Edward M. Bartholomew, her brother Edward M. Bartholomew, Jr., father-in-law Norman Brower and her beloved daughter Jennifer. Fran is survived by her husband Glenn; daughter Ashleigh; sister Glenda (Don) Kelman; mother Lillian Bartholomew; mother-in-law Helene Brower; sister-in-law Beth (Jeff) Jones; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and their children.

The family asks that any donations be given to Christ Church United Methodist or to Special Olympics, Indiana.