Frances DelSignore

Nov. 24, 1933 - Sept. 19, 2021

GLENS FALLS - Frances DelSignore, 87, of Glens Falls, NY passed away on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the Glens Falls Center. Born on November 24, 1933 in Glens Falls, NY, the daughter of the late Andrew and Marietta (Marani) DelSignore. She was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy in Glens Falls, NY. Frances worked at Price Chopper Cooper St. Glens Falls until her retirement. She was an accomplished golfer, two holes in one on July 7, 1997 and August 3, 2014, both at Bay Meadows hole #5.

In addition to her parents, Frances was predeceased by her brothers: Samuel, Albert, Herman, John, Ralph and Andrew; her sisters: Mary Pezzulo, Amelia DelSignore, Edith Esperti, Susan Howes, Catherine Denino and Angeline Kenny; her nephews Nicholas Esperti and John DelSignore and her niece, Elizabeth Terranova.

Frances is survived by her sister, Helen Gorham of Glens Falls, many loving nieces and nephews and several good friends.

A special thanks to Dr. David Cunningham and Dr. Peter Gray and the amazing staff at the Glens Falls Center.

Calling hours will be held from 1 to 4 PM on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd., Queensbury, NY.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 AM on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at St. Mary's Church, Warren St., Glens Falls, NY.

Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Mary's Food Pantry in memory of Frances.

