Frances "Tee" Alberta (Viele) Fleury

Dec. 20, 1928 - June 17, 2021

FORT EDWARD - Frances "Tee" Alberta (Viele) Fleury, 92, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing.

A lifelong "Little Canada Club Member", Tee, her nickname is slang from "Mon Petit" meaning my little one. Born on December 20, 1928, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Alberta (Jacobie) Viele. She lived mostly on King Street, then Stitchman Towers, then the Glens Falls Center for Rehabilitation.

As a youngster, she played and frolicked in winters on the Jounce and skated on its ponds as Tee taught her children, Jon and Kathleen all she could about enjoying life. As a toddler, she used to bang on the piano keys, then took formal lessons and read music as easy as a magazine. Tee also enjoyed playing the clarinet and participated in the high school band. She attended Fort Edward High School and St. Mary's of Glens Falls, before beginning her 40+ years with a career at Grand Union Supermarkets. She worked every department and frequently filled open spots where needed. Her strongest and most passionate was just simply meeting, greeting, and helping customers, often calling them by name.

Tee later in life chose to attend Adirondack Community College while still working, taking 8 to 10 credit hours. At the same time when not working or in classes, she often volunteered at the Olde Fort House Museum, a passionate study in local history. Tee went to church in Fort Edward, St. Joseph's and St. Mary's of Glens Falls and a member of the Catholic Daughters.

She was always young at heart, often taking friends of Jon and Kathleen along for swimming at Bradley Beach Pool, Summit Lake, or skiing. Tee often reflected on the 25 cent train rides with friends to Lake George to spend hot summer days.

Many times, she would volunteer at the Fort Edward little league concession stand and watch her son play baseball. Tee saw greatness in the American spirit throughout her life, always taking part of a dream. She owned a 1964 Ford Galaxy 500 Convertible, which she often loaned to the Fort Edward VFW for Memorial Day parades. Late in her life, large quality of care and love was best owed by her daughter, Kathleen Miles, who feverishly spent countless hours by her side loving and nourishing her at the Glens Falls Center.

She will be sorrowfully missed by all who met her. Survivors are her daughter, Kathleen Miles; and her son, Jonathan Fleury.

The family wishes to thank the staff at the Glens Falls Center and the staff on Tower 6 at Glens Falls Hospital.

