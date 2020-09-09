Frances Jane Elo

Dec. 14, 1919 - Sept. 7, 2020

CAMBRIDGE - Frances Jane Elo, 100, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 7, 2020 at the home of her daughter.

Born Dec. 14, 1919 in Sandgate, Vermont the daughter of the late Philander and Esther (Waters) Moffitt. Frances grew up in the Shushan area of Camden Valley and was educated at Cambridge Union School. She moved to Cambridge and had worked at the Washington County Post. She also worked at the Greenwich Journal Press for 17 years and drove for the Seniors of Washington County and was a home health aide.

Frances was a charter member of the Open Bible Church in Cambridge; a member of the Cambridge Valley Senior Citizens, the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and a charter member of the Shushan Covered Bridge Association.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her two husbands: Harry Qua and William Elo; her siblings: Joe Bounds, Herbert Bounds, Jennie LeBarron and Beulah Kelley.

Frances is survived by her children: Benjamin Qua of Cambridge and Sylvia Jarvis of Cambridge; grandchildren: Christopher Qua, Sandra Brundige, Susan Mowrey and Scott Mowrey. She is also survived by eleven great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, 2020 at the Open Bible Church, 5 West Main St. in Cambridge.

Friends may visit from 10:00 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

Interment will be at Woodlands Cemetery in Cambridge.

Memorial contributions in memory of Frances may be made to the Open Bible Church, 5 West Main St., Cambridge, NY 12816 or the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad, 37 Gilbert St., Cambridge, NY 12816.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com

The Ackley, Ross & Gariepy Funeral Home in Cambridge is assisting the family.