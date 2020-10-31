Frances Squires

June 18, 1936 - Oct. 29, 2020

GREENWICH - Frances Hammond Squires, 84, a longtime resident of Greenwich, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Fort Hudson Nursing Home surrounded by her family.

Born June 18, 1936 in Fort Miller, NY she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Emily Hammond.

Frances was a longtime member of the Country Music Association. She and her two brothers, known as the Town and Countrymen Band, played at many venues over the years. She enjoyed camping and spending time with her family, especially during their holiday gatherings. She spent her lifetime raising her family and then enjoyed helping her friends at Morgan's Run Senior Housing in Schuylerville.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her loving husband, Robert W. Squires, Sr. in 2014; her brothers: Arthur "Sonny" Hammond and Marvin Hammond; sisters: Ramona Hammond and Alice Hammond; and one granddaughter, Angela Dickinson.

Survivors include her children: Robert Squires, Jr. "Skip" (Marie), Sharon Walsh (Matt), Melissa Viele (Bob), Connie Corbin (Jeff), Lori Timmins (Jim), Kim Squires (Ricky), Scott Squires (Shelley), Shawnee Hotaling (Bill), Randy Squires (Shari); several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held for family members due to the COVID restrictions. Burial will be with her husband in the Bacon Hill Cemetery.

A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date to be announced.

The family would like to thank the staff at Fort Hudson Nursing Home and Community Hospice for the compassionate care they gave to Frances and the Squires family.

Memorials can be made in her memory to Fort Hudson Nursing Home or the charity of choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.