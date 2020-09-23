Frances (Carner) Van Amerongen

Jan. 25, 1939 - Sept. 21, 2020

MOREAU - Frances (Carner) Van Amerongen, 81, passed away peacefully at home on Sept. 21, 2020, surrounded by her husband and daughter.

Born on Jan. 25, 1939 to the late Warren and Marjorie (McLaury) Carner.

She lived her younger years in Castleton-on-Hudson. She graduated from Maple Hill High School. She was a homemaker for several years and then for more than 20 years, was partial owner and worked at Mosher Hardware in Corinth and enjoyed forming relationships with many of the customers.

She generally cared about others and always made them feel special. She had a fondness for doing embroidery, taking care of her flower gardens, enjoying nature and she especially enjoyed making special occasion cards for family. Fran never complained even in difficult situations and always put family and others first.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Warren Carner.

Frances is survived by her husband of 62 years, James; her daughter, Diana (George Ruff); her brother, Kenneth Carner (Annette); her sister-in-law, Marianne Carner; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no calling hours at the request of the family.

A celebration of her life will be planned for a later date.

A special thank you to Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs, Neighbors New York Home Health Aides and in particular, Tonya Joiner and all of the doctors and nurses who cared for her over the years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Community Hospice of Saratoga Springs, 179 Lawrence St, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc. at 68 Main Street in Hudson Falls.

