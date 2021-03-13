Francis "Frank" R. Buehler

Feb. 17, 1930 - Mar. 10, 2021

LAKE GEORGE – Francis "Frank" R. Buehler, 91, of Lake George, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his home in Lake George, NY. Born on February 17, 1930 in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of Arthur G. Buehler and Eileen (Sullivan) Buehler.

Frank was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, Class of 1946.

During the Korean War, Frank proudly served as a Private First Class in the United States Army in the 7th Cavalry Regimen.

Frank was employed by Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation, where he received additional education and training. He retired after 40 years of service as a Regional Supervisor in Schenectady and Warrensburg.

He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Lake George, NY. He was called to service his community with a lifelong commitment in the liturgical ministries by participating as mass lecturer and education programs. He enjoyed volunteering with North Country Ministries.

In addition to his parents, Arthur and Eileen Buehler, Frank was also predeceased by his brothers: John, Joseph, Angelo, Lawrence, and Robert; and his sisters: Rose Marie Dolan and Alice McGinnis.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Buehler of Lake George, NY; his children: Mary Buehler of Upper Jay, NY, Eileen (Kevin) Rovito of Mayfield, NY, Carol Moores of Albany, NY, Jane (Michael) Havens of Hudson Falls, NY, Philip (Sherianne Pancho-Buehler) Buehler of Rochester, NY, and Paul (Jessica Darney-Buehler) Buehler of Lewis, NY; 10 grandchildren: Sophia, Ryan, Mitchell, Brittany, Nathan, Adam, Kameron, Stephanie, Oakley, and Boden; two great-grandchildren: Alice, and Maladee; his sister, Carmel Spanbauer of Schenectady; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Burial with full military honors will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd. Schuylerville promptly at 1:30 p.m. Masks are required and space is limited.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.

Those who wish to send a memorial contribution in Frank's name may do so at North Country Ministries, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885 or by visiting www.northcountryministries.org.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to High Peaks Hospice for the compassionate attention shown to Frank and his family while in their care.

Services are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.

To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.