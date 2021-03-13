Menu
Francis R. "Frank" Buehler
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
Francis "Frank" R. Buehler

Feb. 17, 1930 - Mar. 10, 2021

LAKE GEORGE – Francis "Frank" R. Buehler, 91, of Lake George, passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at his home in Lake George, NY. Born on February 17, 1930 in Schenectady, NY, he was the son of Arthur G. Buehler and Eileen (Sullivan) Buehler.

Frank was a graduate of St. Joseph's Academy, Class of 1946.

During the Korean War, Frank proudly served as a Private First Class in the United States Army in the 7th Cavalry Regimen.

Frank was employed by Niagara Mohawk Power Corporation, where he received additional education and training. He retired after 40 years of service as a Regional Supervisor in Schenectady and Warrensburg.

He was a communicant of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Lake George, NY. He was called to service his community with a lifelong commitment in the liturgical ministries by participating as mass lecturer and education programs. He enjoyed volunteering with North Country Ministries.

In addition to his parents, Arthur and Eileen Buehler, Frank was also predeceased by his brothers: John, Joseph, Angelo, Lawrence, and Robert; and his sisters: Rose Marie Dolan and Alice McGinnis.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Buehler of Lake George, NY; his children: Mary Buehler of Upper Jay, NY, Eileen (Kevin) Rovito of Mayfield, NY, Carol Moores of Albany, NY, Jane (Michael) Havens of Hudson Falls, NY, Philip (Sherianne Pancho-Buehler) Buehler of Rochester, NY, and Paul (Jessica Darney-Buehler) Buehler of Lewis, NY; 10 grandchildren: Sophia, Ryan, Mitchell, Brittany, Nathan, Adam, Kameron, Stephanie, Oakley, and Boden; two great-grandchildren: Alice, and Maladee; his sister, Carmel Spanbauer of Schenectady; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Burial with full military honors will be held on Monday, March 15, 2021 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd. Schuylerville promptly at 1:30 p.m. Masks are required and space is limited.

A memorial service will be held in the spring.

Those who wish to send a memorial contribution in Frank's name may do so at North Country Ministries, 3933 Main St., Warrensburg, NY 12885 or by visiting www.northcountryministries.org.

The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to High Peaks Hospice for the compassionate attention shown to Frank and his family while in their care.

Services are in the care of Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY 12804.

To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star on Mar. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Burial
1:30p.m.
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was so sorry to hear, today, of Frank’s passing. He was such a sweet man, and I know he’ll be hugely missed. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.
Marilynn Buehler
Acquaintance
March 24, 2021
My deepest condolences to the whole family, I hope the happy memories will prevail.
Mark Kilcullen
March 14, 2021
Such a special person. Loved the visits made to our home on Hamburg St. Always a smile. My condolences to your family.
Laurie Leone
Family
March 14, 2021
Frank will be missed by all who knew him. He had an infectious smile and a great sense of humor. He always made everyone in the foursome feel good about themselves even if they messed up a shot. When our group wasn´t playing well, he would crack a joke and everyone relaxed.
Rene Clarke
March 14, 2021
I offer you my deepest sympathy. There was no other like Uncle Frank. He made my high school graduation special by presenting me with my diploma. One of many memorable times. RIP give my dad a hug for me. Godspeed!!!
Diane Buehler
March 14, 2021
Frank was one of the most caring people I have ever known who had a wonderful wife and family.. my friend has a shell lamp under a shell cross in her home and I am attaching a picture of it that says it all..from a bright light to a bright angel! That was Frank!!
Brenda Vogt
March 13, 2021
What a wonderful neighbor and friend. Frank was truly a gentleman and loved his family without reservation. He and Karen certainly made their mark everywhere. Will never forget their "chicken dance" at the Legion. When we left the Legion before them, we would be sure to stop at their house to "stir the soup"!! Thank you for making our lives richer because you were in it.
Nancy and Jim Fregoe
March 13, 2021
I remember Frank well - we both were in community service groups together in the 1980s. He was always positive, thoughtful, caring and generous to others - and he had a great sense of humor. Kiwanians and many many other people will miss him dearly!
Thom Randall
March 13, 2021
our sincere condolences to the Buehler family,we played golf with Frank at 1000 Acres and he was true gentleman and the most even tempered we have ever met.All our best,Warren and Maryann Law.
WARREN and MARYANN LAW L LAW
March 13, 2021
I will miss Frank's sense of humor and goodnatured suggestions on the golf course. He had a calming effect when I played with him.
Rene Clarke
March 13, 2021
