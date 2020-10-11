Francis "Frank" Loveland

July 6, 1939 - Oct. 9, 2020

HADLEY - Francis "Frank" Loveland, 81, of Stewart Bridge Road, passed away peacefully at his home Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

Born on July 6, 1939, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Francis and Iona (Parker) Loveland. Frank earned his GED while serving in the United States Army. Following his honorable discharge, he spent many years working in construction, retiring from F.T. Collins in 1993.

On September 24, 1988, Frank married Regina Drake in the Town of Day.

He enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, watching television, rooting for the Giants and listening to old time country music.

Frank was predeceased by his parents; three brothers: Leander Loveland, Meredith Loveland, and Richard Loveland as well as a brother-in-law, Charles Smith.

Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, Reginia Loveland; daughters: Doraine (Patrick) Miller of Ballston Spa and Katherine Loveland of Kingsbury; sons: Dennis (Linda) Loveland of Newport, TN and Terry (Jennifer) Drake of Hadley; his grandchildren: Daniel Miller, Aaron Miller, Mackenzie Drake, Jazmine Drake, Ryan Rituno and Xzander Spooner; sisters: Judy Smith of Mohawk, TN, Sally (Leon) of Fort Ann, and Marie (Lee) Center of Hudson Falls; brothers: Roger Loveland of Robbins, TN and Jay Loveland of Hudson Falls.

In keeping with Frank's wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral scheduled. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, 24 Church Street, Lake Luzerne. To express online condolences please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com