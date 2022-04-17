Menu
Frank L. Jones

Sept. 18, 1933 - Dec. 4, 2021

GANSEVOORT - Frank L. Jones passed away December 4, 2021 at home with his family near him as he went to his spiritual home to be with Jesus. Born at home September 18, 1933. The son of Lillian and Frank Jones.

He graduated from Hudson Falls High School Class of 1951. Frank worked for Sandy Hill Iron & Brass of Hudson Falls from 1951 until he retired.

When his sons were of age to play little league he supported them by being a little league coach. Frank was active with Boy Scout Troop 9 of Glens Falls for several years supporting his sons.

After retirement he drove a school bus for the South Glens Falls Schools, and enjoyed all the little children.

He is survived by his wife Jean of 63 years of marriage; sons: Frank (Sue), John (Amy), David (Margaret), Jeff (Sheryl); and daughter Pamela Neal; 10 grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren; two sisters: Shirley (Len) Measack and Linda (Al) Scacchetti of Hudson Falls.

He was predeceased by his parents Frank and Lillian Jones; sister Lila Bartlett; brother Everett Jones; sister-in-law Ruth Jones; grandson Colin Jones; and son-in-law Bruce Neal.

A special thank you to the team of nurses from Hospice for their excellent care.

Interment was in South Side Cemetery, South Glens Falls. Words of encouragement and Salvation were shared by Pastor Clarence Thomas from the Bay Road Presbyterian Church.


Published by Post-Star on Apr. 17, 2022.
