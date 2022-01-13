Frank J. Jung, Jr.

Nov. 1, 1929 - Jan. 4, 2022

SARATOGA SPRINGS - On January 4, 2022, Frank J. Jung, Jr., 92, of Wilton, NY donned his flight jacket and aviator glasses for the last time and left his earthly home on his final flight. He greeted his family that passed before him with his perfect smile and an "I'm fine. Couldn't be any better!"

Frank was born November 1, 1929 in Hicksville, Long Island, NY to the late Frank J. Jung, Sr. and Minnie Jung.

Frank graduated high school at Hicksville High in Long Island, NY. As a young man with a passion for aviation, Frank completed his private pilot license at age 16 and later joined the United States Air Force where he served honorably and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant (E5).

During Frank's enlistment he became an airplane engine mechanic (Chanute AFB, IL), a radar operator, instrument technician, and flying crew member with the 54th Strategic Recon Squadron "The Fireballs" stationed at North Field, Island of Guam aka "those crazy people on Guam who fly into typhoons". At the completion of his enlistment, Frank returned to NY where he ran the Kingston Airpark, Kingston, NY for many years. Giving flying lessons, crop dusting for the City of Kingston and local apple orchards and flying for IBM was his passion. He later enjoyed metalworking and jewelry making.

Frank relocated to Saratoga Springs, NY in 1956 after meeting his loving wife of 63 yrs., Shirley (Dingmon) Jung at Albany Medical Center where she was a student nurse. Together they owned and operated Adirondack Marina on Saratoga Lake for several years. Frank also worked for ESPEY Manufacturing of Saratoga for over 50 yrs. and retired as Manager of Prototype Development in 2013 at 84 yrs. old. Throughout those years' folks could find his ever-present smile and gentle nature behind the deli counter in the Ballston Ave. Price Chopper where he worked part-time for over 20 yrs.

Frank is survived by his loving wife; Shirley (Dingmon) Jung; son, Frank J. Jung III; grandson, Randy C. Jung; step-grandson, Zachary M. Price; great-granddaughter, Arabella Sunshine Jung; nephew, Howard Jung, Jr.; and niece, Rosalina Wilfong. He is predeceased in death by his brother, Howard Jung, sister, Eleanor McCormack, and nephew, Terry Jung.

The family would like to thank the team at Saratoga County Community Hospice: Dr. Pezzulo, RN Kate, LPN Lisa, Social Worker Karen, Chaplin Tom, and our private aid Veronica for their support and compassion throughout this difficult time. Also the Wilton Emergency Squad – you are the best of the best! We are so very grateful for you all.

A brief gathering will begin at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866 at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 18, 2022 followed by a graveside service with military honors at 12:00 p.m. the same day, at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery at 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville, NY 12871.

For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Frank's name to: The Community Hospice Foundation, Gift Processing Center, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208 or call 518-525-8824.