Frank J. Mack
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Brookings-Smith, Main Chapel
133 Center Street
Bangor, ME

Frank J. Mack

1925-2021

HAMPDEN, ME - Frank J. Mack, formerly of Delmar, NY, husband of the late Theresa (Coppola) Mack, died December 20, 2021, at a local hospital. He was born in 1925 in Fort Edward, NY, the son of Frank and Anne (Sheehan) Mack.

Frank attended Vincentian Institute High School in Albany, NY, and served with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in Europe during World War II. He attended the New York State College of Forestry at Syracuse, NY, and worked in various New York State personnel and finance positions in Albany, retiring in 1980 after serving as Director of Fiscal Management with the State Department of Motor Vehicles and as Financial Manager with the Governor's State Traffic Safety Commission.

He is survived by his daughter, Mary Ann McGuire and her husband, Frank, of Brewer, ME; three grandchildren: Joseph McGuire (Mary) of Natick, MA, Anne McGuire (Eric Haskell) of Hingham, MA, and Peter McGuire (Julia Shatz) of Visalia, CA; four great-grandchildren: Timothy and Corinne McGuire, Andrew Haskell, and Micah Shatz-McGuire; his sister-in-law, Arden Mack of Bedford, TX; his nephews and niece: Ted, Peter, and Benita Mack; and his Coppola family nephews and nieces and their families. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Edward Mack; his brothers-in-law, Joseph Coppola and Fr. Paul Coppola; and his sister-in-law Angela Coppola.

Frank was grateful for the capable assistance of his caregivers at Loving Touch In-Home Care.

Frank was a devoted parishioner of St. Paul the Apostle Parish, St. Matthew's Church, in Hampden. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated, by livestream and in person, on Monday, December 27, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, Ohio Street, Bangor. Livestream may be found at stpaulbangor.me. Spring burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, South Glens Falls, NY.

Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to Maine Savings Bank for the Ending Hunger Program, PO Box 347, Hampden, ME 04444.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at BrookingsSmith.com.



Published by Post-Star on Jan. 6, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Brookings-Smith, Main Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
A heartfelt thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
Den
January 6, 2022
Our condolences to Frank´s family. He was a gentleman and good man.
Jim Venter
December 28, 2021
