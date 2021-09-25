Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Post-Star
Post-Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frank G. Marinello
FUNERAL HOME
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
1550 Route 9
Clifton Park, NY

Frank G. Marinello

LAKE GEORGE - Frank G. Marinello, 80, of Lighthouse Point, FL and Lake George, NY went peacefully to be with the Lord on Tuesday September 21, 2021. His loving wife of 48 years, JoAnn, was by his side at their home in Florida. Frank was born in Mechanicville and raised by his parents, Genevieve and Frank along with his sister, Lydia. Frank served our country honorably in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He had a strong love of family. He and JoAnn hosted many Family holidays at their Lake George and Clifton Park homes.

Frank had a gift when it came to property and real estate. His talent helped his church at Newtown Road acquire property and build a bigger worship center. Frank and JoAnn loved Lake George, they met there in 1972. They built, rehabbed and owned many homes over the course of their life together, you could say Frank was the original home flipper! He and JoAnn formed and built several kitchen design showrooms, Saratoga Custom Kitchens and Jomar Kitchens. In his retirement they would winter in Florida and summer in Lake George.

The loving son of the late Genevieve and Frank Marinello and sister, Lydia Marinello Grace (Paul). Frank is survived by his wife, JoAnn (Verrillo), "brothers" Edward and Joseph (Sunday) Verrillo.

Predeceased by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Mary and Edward Verrillo. Uncle to Paulette (Jimmy) and Stephen (Debbie). Great Uncle to Heather (Eric), Brienne, Jeremy, Anthony, Vincent and his canine nephews, Django and Zorro.

Frank remained close with his childhood friend Andy Palmieri. They shared a love of cars and Italian food especially pizza! Frank will be remembered by many for his constant friendship, support and his faith in God.

Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. in The Church at Newtown Road, 142 Lower Newtown Road Waterford, NY 12188.

Calling hours will be from 9:30-11:00 a.m. in the church prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Care Women's Clinic, PO Box 15198, West Palm Beach, FL 33416.

Interment will be in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. immediately following the service.

Arrangements have been entrusted by the family to the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Route 9, Clifton Park, New York 12065, 518-371-5454.

For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com.



Published by Post-Star on Sep. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Calling hours
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
The Church at Newtown Road
142 Lower Newtown Road, Waterford, NY
Sep
28
Funeral
11:00a.m.
The Church at Newtown Road
142 Lower Newtown Road, Waterford, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
My brother Greg and I loved going to Mechanicville. Reason I loved it was Frankie. He took two crazy 10 year old cousins to stock car races. Love you Frankie, Joann he was so kind to us He even let me sit on his lap and steer his Corvette. He will be missed.. I will never fotget him
Stephen Molchany
October 3, 2021
Joanne So sorry for your loss I´ll pray for you that you will have peace in your life and faith... Love Carolyn
Carolyn Langille
September 26, 2021
rest in peace old pal
phil spiak
September 26, 2021
Thank you for your service to our country. Rest In Peace.
D
September 25, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results