Frank J. Murray, Jr.

May 20, 1954 - Mar. 17, 2021

TOWN OF MOREAU – Frank J. Murray, Jr., 66, of Lamplighter Acres, passed away on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at the Granville Center. Born on May 20, 1954 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Frank and Edna (Coleman) Murray.

Frank attended Hudson Falls High School and then began working for the Village of Hudson Falls Highway Department. Then he started his own lawn care business, because he wanted to be the boss. After running his business for several years, he started driving bus for Avant Garde Drum & Bugle Corp. This gave Frank the opportunity to see the country. He traveled from NY to F on many trips.

Following the desire to drive bus, Frank began working for the Glens Falls Transit, at its inception. He enjoyed driving the bus and meeting new people in the Glens Falls area for over 20 years.

Frank was a camera bug. He always had his camera with him so at the drop of a hat, he could take the perfect picture.

Frank was a proud member of the Hudson Falls Volunteer Fire Department for many years.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by several aunts and an uncle.

Frank is survived by his step-brother, Bernard Coffey of Town of Moreau.

Bernard would like to thank the Moreau Rescue Squad, Inc., and the South Glens Falls Fire Department for their assistance in taking care of Frank.

Services will be private.

Burial will be at a later date at St. Paul's Cemetery in the town of Kingsbury.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.