Franklin Delano Gallup

Dec. 12, 1933 - Oct. 12, 2020

ATHOL - Franklin Delano Gallup passed into the arms of angels on October 12, 2020 at home in Athol. He is now at peace after a courageous battle with cancer.

Frank was born at the Gallup homestead on High Street, Athol, NY on December 12, 1933. He was delivered by the late Doctor Cunningham to Basil and Hattie Gallup. Frank was the youngest of seven children: Elizabeth, Ernest, James, Marion, Doris, Dorothy and then Frank. He fondly remembers waking up early on bitter cold mornings to tend to chores on the farm and then harness a team of horses that would carry supplies to their "Maple Sugar Shack" located on #17 Mountain in Athol; now known as Olds Rd. He and his father would make maple syrup and sugar. Some they kept and some they sold.

When Frank turned sixteen, he took a job at the "Sun Canyon Ranch" in Athol. At the ranch Frank tended to the horses in the barn and then worked in the kitchen. During the evening hours he would call square dances and perform with the musicians at the ranch. Frank's love of music started at 12 years old when he built his own guitar and began to teach himself how to play. Soon after, his brother Ernie bought him a used guitar and Frank became proficient on guitar and then banjo.

At the age of nineteen Frank was called to service by the United States Army. He left the Adirondack Mountains for basic training and the war in Korea. Frank completed his tour of duty in 1955 and returned to Athol. He spoke often of his experience with returning home; first taking a troop ship for twenty-three days across the Pacific to Los Angeles, then traveling five days on a troop train across the U.S. to New Jersey, and then paying $2.00 for a ride over the bridge into New York State. On the last leg of his trip, Frank hitched rides up Route 9 all the way home to surprise his family. Frank had to return to New Jersey for his discharge papers, but to his surprise the Army was so pleased with his service that they decided to keep him reserved for inactive duty for another 6 years.

After returning from Korea, Frank went back to "Sun Canyon Ranch" to visit friends. This is when he met Betty Bettles from Bowmanville, Ontario. Frank and Betty married at the Church of the Holy Cross in Warrensburg N.Y. on September 2, 1955, settled in a house next to the Gallup homestead and had three children: Lewis, Janice, and Julie. He took a job in transportation at Warrensburg Central School and in the evenings worked on the farm and house. Eventually Frank worked at the school doing maintenance where he realized his potential with the building trade. Frank left his job at Warrensburg Central in 1965 and started working for Lloyd Kingsley Construction in Glens Falls, NY. During his years with Kingsley, Frank learned every aspect of the residential building trade. He and Betty started Gallup Builders in 1970. Over the years Frank became one of the most respected builders in the area. Some of his credits include being a founding member and building chairman of the Christ Community Church in Athol, the builder, manager and designer of Edgewood Farms in Stony Creek, reconstruction of the Masonic Temple in Warrensburg, reconstruction of the First Baptist Church in Warrensburg and expansion of the Alexander Funeral Home in Warrensburg, N.Y. Frank built eight homes in Athol, five homes on James St. in Warrensburg and completed tens of other residential homes and building projects in the area. In 1995 Frank's son Lewis Gallup took over the business and continued with the building trade until the business transitioned from Gallup Builders to Gallup Concrete.

Frank's children fondly remember their father taking them snowmobiling, ice-fishing, camping, and cooking breakfast every Sunday morning. Frank enjoyed his old-time country music and would often sit in his living room playing guitar or banjo with Betty singing along. For many years Frank and Betty enjoyed winters in Land O' Lakes and Floral City, Florida until Betty's passing in 2013.

Frank is pre-deceased by his parents Basil and Hattie Gallup, his siblings Elizabeth, Ernest, James, and Marion Gallup, and his beloved wife Betty Gallup. He is survived by his sisters Doris Bunker and Dorothy Swinton, his children Lewis Gallup (Rose Marie), Janice Ricci, and Julie Harrington (Guy), his companion of six years Joyce Witz, six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a wealth of other family members and friends.

The Gallup family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the hospitals and caregivers who were responsible for Frank's treatment. They would especially like to thank Joyce Witz and her family for the unselfish loving care and attention they gave him during his last days on earth.

Friends may call on Frank's family from 4 to 7 pm, Friday, October 16, 2020 at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St.

A graveside service to celebrate his life will be conducted at 11 am, Monday, October 19, in Reynolds Cemetery, South Johnsburg Road, Thurman with Fr. Thomas Pettigrew, officiating.

A procession to take Frank to his final resting place will be forming at 10:15 am, Monday, at the funeral home. Any family and friends that would like to attend are welcome.

