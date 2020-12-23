Menu
Frederick Liston Batty Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Schaghticoke
173 Main Street
Schaghticoke, NY

Frederick Liston Batty, Jr.

Sept. 9, 1933 - Dec. 19, 2020

EASTON - Frederick Liston Batty, Jr., 87, died at his home in Easton, on Saturday, December 19, 2020 after a long illness. He was born in Easton on September 9, 1933, the son of Frederick "Liston" Batty and Irene (Walsh) Batty. He died on the family farm where he was born.

A lifelong resident of Easton, Fred graduated from Greenwich High School in 1951. He served in the U.S. Army Transportation Corps in Virginia from 1955-1957. He ran the farm in Easton that has been in his family since 1841. In 1990 he sold his dairy cows and for more than 25 years ran a hay business, selling primarily to the harness racing track in Saratoga Springs.

Fred had a good sense of humor. He enjoyed visiting with friends and reminiscing about the past. He had a great memory and liked to talk about the history of the farm and its ancestors.

Survivors include his four children: Daniel Batty of Easton, Dennis Batty (Melanie) of Greenwich, Russell Batty (Kim) of Greenwich and Victoria Lynch (Leo) of Ft. Edward; five grandchildren; and one great grandchild. Fred is also survived by his two sisters: Joan Cary of Greenwich and Lydia Skiff of Saratoga Springs; and several nieces and nephews.

Fred's family is grateful for the caring support of his sister Joan and nephew Joseph Skiff, and several friends and neighbors including Dave Carabis, Frank Williams, Randy Eddy, and Robyn and Tony Anuzewski. They are also grateful to the staff of HCR Home Care.

Relatives and friends may call from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 noon on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, 173 Main Street, Schaghticoke. A memorial service will follow at noon in the funeral home. Burial with military honors will be in the family plot in Elmwood Cemetery in Spring 2021. In accordance with CDC and local guidelines, social distance and use of face covering required while attending services.

Kindly consider a donation to Future Farmers of America, 10 Gray Ave., Greenwich, NY 12834 in loving memory of Frederick L. Batty, Jr.

Online remembrances may be made at www.chasesmithfamily.com



Published by Post-Star on Dec. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Schaghticoke
173 Main Street, Schaghticoke, NY
Dec
29
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Chase-Smith Family Funeral Homes, Schaghticoke
173 Main Street, Schaghticoke, NY
