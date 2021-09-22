Frederick Leo Blanchard, III

KNOXVILLE, TN/QUEENSBURY - Frederick Leo Blanchard, III, 41, of Knoxville, TN and formerly of Queensbury, NY passed away on September 19, 2021. Born in Glens Falls, NY, he is the son of Frederick L. Blanchard, Jr. and Theresa Ann (Fisher) Blanchard. Fred graduated from Queensbury High School and lived life to the fullest. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing with his neighborhood friends. It was during this time he met the love of his life and would go on to marry Michelle when they got older. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Fred was a supervisor and district manager for the Home Depot, in Queensbury, where he made many friends; especially with his team members. He loved gaming and he shared this love with his two sons. Fred and Michelle visited Ireland, which was a dream come true for Fred. Fred loved family first and foremost, they were his life. Above all, he was a family man.

He is survived by his best friend and wife, Michelle (Courville) of Knoxville, TN; two sons: Frederick L. Blanchard IV and Alexander Steven Blanchard of Knoxville, TN; his parents: Frederick and Theresa Blanchard of Fort Ann, NY; his sister, Tesha (Lucas) Drinkwine of Georgia; maternal grandmother, Marguerite "Peg" Waite of Hudson Falls, NY; father-in-law, Steven and Jo Ann Courville of Queensbury, NY; mother-in-law, Connie and Frank Sullivan; nieces and nephews: Ryan, Logan, Amber, Cora, Claire, and Eli; many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family; childhood friends: Brad Winslow of Glens Falls and Scott Winslow of New Hampshire and close gaming friend, Tim in Kansas.

Family and friends are invited to call from 3 PM to 5 PM on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.