Frederick Leo Blanchard III
1980 - 2021
BORN
1980
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd
Queensbury, NY

Frederick Leo Blanchard, III

KNOXVILLE, TN/QUEENSBURY - Frederick Leo Blanchard, III, 41, of Knoxville, TN and formerly of Queensbury, NY passed away on September 19, 2021. Born in Glens Falls, NY, he is the son of Frederick L. Blanchard, Jr. and Theresa Ann (Fisher) Blanchard. Fred graduated from Queensbury High School and lived life to the fullest. In his younger years, he enjoyed playing with his neighborhood friends. It was during this time he met the love of his life and would go on to marry Michelle when they got older. He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family and friends. Fred was a supervisor and district manager for the Home Depot, in Queensbury, where he made many friends; especially with his team members. He loved gaming and he shared this love with his two sons. Fred and Michelle visited Ireland, which was a dream come true for Fred. Fred loved family first and foremost, they were his life. Above all, he was a family man.

He is survived by his best friend and wife, Michelle (Courville) of Knoxville, TN; two sons: Frederick L. Blanchard IV and Alexander Steven Blanchard of Knoxville, TN; his parents: Frederick and Theresa Blanchard of Fort Ann, NY; his sister, Tesha (Lucas) Drinkwine of Georgia; maternal grandmother, Marguerite "Peg" Waite of Hudson Falls, NY; father-in-law, Steven and Jo Ann Courville of Queensbury, NY; mother-in-law, Connie and Frank Sullivan; nieces and nephews: Ryan, Logan, Amber, Cora, Claire, and Eli; many aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family; childhood friends: Brad Winslow of Glens Falls and Scott Winslow of New Hampshire and close gaming friend, Tim in Kansas.

Family and friends are invited to call from 3 PM to 5 PM on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Rd., Queensbury, NY.

To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Sep. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
53 Quaker Rd, Queensbury, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
5 Entries
Fred was an amazing young man!!!! I worked with him at RadioShack. I will always remember him---
Dave LaMora
Work
September 22, 2021
So sorry Fred n Theresa for the loss of your son so young .My heart goes out to you as well as his son's and wife .May he rest in peace .
Racheal Vaughn
September 22, 2021
My deepest sympathy to family.
Beverly Everts
Family
September 22, 2021
I was truly heartbroken to hear of your loss. When he came into daycare to pick up Freddie he was always so nice to me. Always a huge smile. He may have had to stay late at work or not had the best day...but he never acted it to me. He and Michelle are great parents and no matter how much I told him he was shy and unassuming about it...but always had that smile that brightened my day. I´m so sorry for your loss...my prayers will be with all of you
Denise Kenny
Other
September 22, 2021
I was so sorry and shocked to hear of Fred's passing.He was an great manager with an amazing sense of humor. My fondest memory is that we (the "South MET team" ) used to call him Yukon Cornelius from the Rudolph cartoon, he laughed right along with us. He will be greatly missed.
Michelle Peavy
Work
September 22, 2021
