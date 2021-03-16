Frederick G. Field, Jr.

QUEENSBURY – Frederick Gorham Field, Jr., 88, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at his home. Born in Albany, NY, he was the son of the late Frederick G. Field, Sr. and Elizabeth (Loucks) Field.

Mr. Field was a graduate of Watervliet High School and The Albany Academy. He attended RPI and was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Siena College in 1995. He was an Industrial Engineer at AL Tech Steel Corporation for 30 years.

His political career began by serving seven years on the Colonie Town Board. He went on to serve five terms in the New York State Assembly and 18 years as the Supervisor of the Town of Colonie. Mr. Field then became President of Capitol Hill Management from which he retired.

He was proud to serve on several Boards throughout his career: Chairman of the New York State Cancer Society; Board of Directors of Cohoes Savings Bank; Board Member of the Environmental Facilities Corporation; Board of Trustees of the Capital District YMCA; President of the Troy YMCA; Board of Directors of United Way; Chairman of the Capital District Transportation Committee and Chairman of the Capital District Regional Planning Commission. He most recently served as Chairman of the Glens Falls Hospital Board, Vice President of the Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation and the Board of Directors at the Lake George Club.

He was a past member of Latham Rotary and a current member of Glens Falls Rotary. He was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award, was active in the local Boy Scouts of America and a Silver Beaver recipient. He also served as President of the Pop Warner Football League and was a Coach in the Latham Little League. Fred was a long-standing member of the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department and a Parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls where he volunteered at their Food Pantry.

Fred was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Patricia Bak Field, his brother Ronald C. Field and his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen (Breen) Field and his children: Frederick J. Field, Sr. (Barbara) of Colonie; Linda F. Aquino (Steven) of Colonie; Jeffery D. Field (Sharon) of Guilderland, Ronald D. Field (Jane) of Philadelphia, PA; Kimberly Field-Marvin (Michael) of New Orleans, LA, Amy E. McCurry (Thomas) of Queensbury, and Todd T. Oliver of Glens Falls; also surviving are 21 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.

At Mr. Field's request, services will be private.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of High Peaks Hospice for the compassionate attention shown to Mr. Field and his family while in their care.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or by visiting highpeakshospice.org/donate/.

Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd. Queensbury, NY 12804.

To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.