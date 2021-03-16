Menu
Frederick G. Field Jr.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
407 Bay Road
Queensbury, NY

Frederick G. Field, Jr.

QUEENSBURY – Frederick Gorham Field, Jr., 88, passed away on Friday, March 12, 2021 at his home. Born in Albany, NY, he was the son of the late Frederick G. Field, Sr. and Elizabeth (Loucks) Field.

Mr. Field was a graduate of Watervliet High School and The Albany Academy. He attended RPI and was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from Siena College in 1995. He was an Industrial Engineer at AL Tech Steel Corporation for 30 years.

His political career began by serving seven years on the Colonie Town Board. He went on to serve five terms in the New York State Assembly and 18 years as the Supervisor of the Town of Colonie. Mr. Field then became President of Capitol Hill Management from which he retired.

He was proud to serve on several Boards throughout his career: Chairman of the New York State Cancer Society; Board of Directors of Cohoes Savings Bank; Board Member of the Environmental Facilities Corporation; Board of Trustees of the Capital District YMCA; President of the Troy YMCA; Board of Directors of United Way; Chairman of the Capital District Transportation Committee and Chairman of the Capital District Regional Planning Commission. He most recently served as Chairman of the Glens Falls Hospital Board, Vice President of the Glens Falls Civic Center Foundation and the Board of Directors at the Lake George Club.

He was a past member of Latham Rotary and a current member of Glens Falls Rotary. He was the recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award, was active in the local Boy Scouts of America and a Silver Beaver recipient. He also served as President of the Pop Warner Football League and was a Coach in the Latham Little League. Fred was a long-standing member of the Shaker Road-Loudonville Fire Department and a Parishioner of St. Mary's Church in Glens Falls where he volunteered at their Food Pantry.

Fred was predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Patricia Bak Field, his brother Ronald C. Field and his parents.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Ellen (Breen) Field and his children: Frederick J. Field, Sr. (Barbara) of Colonie; Linda F. Aquino (Steven) of Colonie; Jeffery D. Field (Sharon) of Guilderland, Ronald D. Field (Jane) of Philadelphia, PA; Kimberly Field-Marvin (Michael) of New Orleans, LA, Amy E. McCurry (Thomas) of Queensbury, and Todd T. Oliver of Glens Falls; also surviving are 21 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren. He will be deeply missed.

At Mr. Field's request, services will be private.

The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of High Peaks Hospice for the compassionate attention shown to Mr. Field and his family while in their care.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 or by visiting highpeakshospice.org/donate/.

Arrangements are in the care of Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Rd. Queensbury, NY 12804.

To express online condolences visit www.sbfuneralhome.com.


Published by Post-Star on Mar. 16, 2021.
Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home
The LGBT community sends are deepest condolences to Ricky and Mike. We have tremendous PRIDE in having known Freddy.
Big Got
August 5, 2021
Sad to hear of the passing of Frederick G. Field Jr., a most honorable public servant in local and state government. He easily earned respect from everyone he met.
Stephen H. Goldstein
April 3, 2021
The Honorable Frederick G. Field, Jr. was a wonderful public servant. Although, we crossed paths as political adversaries, we were friends and with great respect for one another. We shared watching Shaker Football Games together and was always available when the need was there. Always with a hand shake and a broad smile. and by the way no socks and loafers. His wonderful family can be so proud knowing that he was the one people could call on to assist in solving problems. God Bless Fred, see you soon.
Gary Crawford
Friend
March 18, 2021
So sorry to learn of Fred´s passing, he was a great man and a great public servant. Worked many times with him when he and I were both in office, A real gentleman, he will be missed. Condolences to the family and may he Rest In Peace .
Bob Signoracci
March 18, 2021
I am so sorry for your family's loss, please accept my condolences. God bless you all.
Dolores Campagna (mother of Grady Children)
March 17, 2021
My thoughts & prayers are with the entire "Field Family". Thinking of you all!
Mary Alice DiPiazza
March 17, 2021
Dear Mary Ellen My deepest sympathy to you and your family. Love and Good memories last forever
Jackie vincent brown
March 17, 2021
My condolences to the Field family. I had the opportunity to meet Fred being a volunteer at St.Mary´s food pantry. He was such a sweet person. I will miss your wit and talking about family & golf.
Doreen Detmer
March 16, 2021
To all of Fred´s Family: Fred was an outstanding public servant and a wonderful friend. I´m grateful to have worked with Fred during our many years in public office, and I am very sorry for your loss.
Mike McNulty
March 16, 2021
All of us at Colonie Senior Service Centers are saddened by the news of Fred's passing. He was a wonderful person and will be sorely missed.
Diane Conroy-LaCivita
March 16, 2021
Fred was truly a wonderful man...personally and professionally. We are proud to have had him as a special friend. Dick and Kris Wood, WTEN-TV
Richard and kristin woodward
March 16, 2021
Jeff and family. My condolences going out to you . Your Dad will be missed by many. Prayers going out to you and your family.
Maureen Quinn Delsignore
March 16, 2021
To the Field Family: Our deepest condolences to all on the passing of Fred. May the tender mercies of our Lord be with each of you at this times and always. Fred was such a joy to work with. He will be missed by all of Colonie. Rest in Peace.
Ron & Dolores Olson, Hudson, FL
March 16, 2021
My condolences to Mary Ellen and the family....It's sad to read of Fred's passing....he was such a great person....I have many good memories of Fred from my involvement with Town of Colonie events...My thoughts and prayers are with the family....may he rest is peace. Joanne FitzGibbon
Joanne FitzGibbon
March 16, 2021
To the Family Field; Mary Ellen, Jeff, Rick, Linda and the family members I failed to mention, my condolences on Mr. Field's passing. He was a long time family friend and good friend to my Dad. James Thomas Werther
James Thomas Werther
March 16, 2021
Rick and family, Oh, the flood of 50+ year old memories: skiing at Prospect Mtn, campaigns for Assembly, his service as Town Supervisor, and all throughout, Fred was honorable, fair, decent and genuinely friendly. It's been a while, but it sounds as though he took his considerable skills and care to the Glens Falls and Lake George area and I hope he enjoyed that time as much as we enjoyed him here. Godspeed Fred.
Ray Hull
March 16, 2021
Mary Ellen, there are no words, thinking of you at time time...Mary Jo Johnson, largo Fl.
Mary Jo Johnson
March 16, 2021
Ronnie, Condolences on the passing of your dad. Many fine memories from colonie pop Warner of your dad doing play by play for our team. May he Rest In Peace. Pete
Peter Westfall
March 16, 2021
